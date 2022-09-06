ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

EC man may avoid criminal conviction for stalking incident

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A 79-year-old man who police say stalked a female acquaintance has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.

James D. Bush, 3312 Anric Drive, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of stalking.

Eau Claire, WI
