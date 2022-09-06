ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Power restored in central and southwest

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtHbZ_0hjKBpzn00

UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map.

The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the outage, the temperature was 107 degrees .

At the time of posting the company’s preliminary assessment said the outage has been caused by weather and is unsure when power will be restored.

Maya Cinemas is impacted by this outage, according to a theater employee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chemical leak at Rosedale Costco stopped

UPDATE: The Kern County Fire Department Hazmat team found an active chemical refrigerant leak at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, according to a tweet by the KCFD. The tweet said the hazmat team stopped the leak and ventilated the area. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is on scene at the Costco […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Industry
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield Channel

Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Good news in regards to our weather pattern. Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days. Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Are you conserving energy during this historic heat wave?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator says they are preparing for rotating blackouts and power outages due to the extreme heat wave. They say the state’s power demand peaked at over 52,000 megawatts yesterday, which is a new all-time record. Nearly 100,000 people across the state were still without power during some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Potential rotating power outages due to energy demand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 and is expected to upgrade to an EEA 3 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, only one step away from rotating power outages. At this time people are being asked to conserve power by limiting the use of appliances and electricity from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

1.5k flags collected for Tehachapi 9/11 flag retirement ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is holding a flag retirement ceremony and 9/11 remembrance event at the Tehachapi Rodeo & Event Center on Sept. 11. at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public. Approximately 1,500 flags have been collected from the Tehachapi community and will receive a proper retirement, according […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BPD on scene at a shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a shooting in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon, according to Department officials. BPD officials said the call came in at 1:36 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene on Fremont Street and Clark Avenue at 1:39 p.m. This is developing and will be updated as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Car fire spreads to home Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a passenger vehicle fully involved in flames near a residence on the 1600 block of Wayne Street in Ridgecrest. According to a news release by the Kern County Fire Department, it was apparent that...
RIDGECREST, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

High temperatures could be dangerous for a car’s tires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the rubber meets the road in record-breaking heat, the chances of tire failure rise along with the temperature. “It flies and it hits that plastic radiator or the air conditioning unit on the front of the car and you’re done,” Charles Grace, manager of University Automotive, said to FOX40. Grace […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Intense heatwave causes ongoing flex alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The intensifying heat wave is hammering California. Power grid watchdogs say the system is stressed to the limit and without aggressive power conservation at home and work, blackouts may be the only option available. All this, as all of us, are just trying to keep our cool. Flex alerts are important […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Southbound Highway 99 traffic reopened after crash

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — As of 7:25 a.m., CHP said all southbound lane of Highway 99 have been reopened. Southbound Highway 99 traffic is being impacted near Woollomes Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. CHP reported that the accident had partially...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield heat tops record high temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said it was going to be a record breaking day in Bakersfield, and it’s true, records have been broken. As of 4:50 p.m. Bakersfield has reached 115 degrees. This shatters two records in the books. The daily record for today Sept. 6th is 111 set in 1904. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy