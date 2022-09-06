Power restored in central and southwest

UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map.

The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the outage, the temperature was 107 degrees .

At the time of posting the company’s preliminary assessment said the outage has been caused by weather and is unsure when power will be restored.

Maya Cinemas is impacted by this outage, according to a theater employee.

