A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO