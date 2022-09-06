Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal Camden Co. crash kills 1, injures 3
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed when her vehicle rolled over several times after a collision in Camden County Wednesday evening. Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, was killed in the crash. The two other occupants in her 2022 Toyota Highlander — Phillip M. Dust, 33, and a 4-year-old girl — were sent […]
lakeexpo.com
Fatal Crash On Highway 54 Leaves One Dead And Three Seriously Injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Urbana woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Tiffany Dust, 32, was driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander and was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto westbound Highway 54 and was struck on the side by a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by 48-year-old Chad Lange. The Highlander was pushed off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest, the Patrol reported.
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash
Speeding and drugs are listed as probable contributing factors in a July crash that killed two people on Highway 124 in Howard County. The post Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains underneath a boat dock. Officers responded to the boat dock Thursday morning along the Osage Beach Parkway. The Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in removing the body from the water. Detectives scheduled an autopsy...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly Jet Ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly Jet Ski crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Russell J. Ruaba, 62, of Jefferson City, Mo., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the five-mile mark of the main channel on Wednesday around noon. Investigators say Rauba...
Jefferson City man hurt in Thursday crash
A Jefferson City man was hurt Thursday in a three-car crash on Dunklin Street. The post Jefferson City man hurt in Thursday crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED PEOPLE
krcgtv.com
Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home
A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
KYTV
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash west of Camdenton Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Dust, 32, of Urbana, Mo. was turning left from Wagon Trail Road onto U.S. 54 when she failed to yield to a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the SUV forcing it off the highway. The SUV then flipped several times.
Two Injured, One Arrested in Pettis County Rollover
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Brandon J. Culbreth of Sedalia at 8:14 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. Culbreth was the driver of a southbound 2013 Toyota Tundra on Route TT, south of McVey Road, around 6:40 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began skidding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in an August armed robbery of a Columbia restaurant. The post Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY WOMAN IN PHOTOS
The Marshall Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a woman in surveillance photos. MPD says it is conducting an investigation into a forgery/stealing/identity theft case. If you know her you are encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411 or contact email at info@marshallpolice.com.
Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death
The family of a Holts Summit woman killed when a truck hit her in 2020 in Jefferson City has sued the truck driver, his employer and another driver over her death. The post Family seeks damages in Jefferson City pedestrian death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department quickly puts out house fire
Columbia fire crews quickly extinguish a fire at a home on the east end of town. The Columbia Fire Department was called to a home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court Tuesday. The first firefighters arrived on scene four minutes after the call to 9-1-1 was made and found smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes.
4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE
A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
Comments / 0