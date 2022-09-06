ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

KOLR10 News

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

URBANA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains underneath a boat dock. Officers responded to the boat dock Thursday morning along the Osage Beach Parkway. The Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in removing the body from the water. Detectives scheduled an autopsy...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Scott Craig
krcgtv.com

Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County man arrested for threatening to burn home

A man who allegedly threatened to burn down his parent’s home and made threats against law enforcement was arrested on Sunday. According to the report filed by Laclede County Deputies, a 9-1-1 call was made by the parents of Nathan Andrew Jennings, and they said that he may have a knife. It was also reported that Jennings had a sword out. When they arrived the deputies found Jennings fighting with his father and separated the men. According to a witness, earlier the same day Jennings had made threats that made them feel unsafe in their own home. Jennings is charged in Laclede County with Domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bond of $25-thousand-dollars. According to authorities Jennings also has 4 active warrants for failing to appear in court in Republic and in Greene County.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash west of Camdenton Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Dust, 32, of Urbana, Mo. was turning left from Wagon Trail Road onto U.S. 54 when she failed to yield to a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the SUV forcing it off the highway. The SUV then flipped several times.
CAMDENTON, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY WOMAN IN PHOTOS

The Marshall Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a woman in surveillance photos. MPD says it is conducting an investigation into a forgery/stealing/identity theft case. If you know her you are encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411 or contact email at info@marshallpolice.com.
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Fire Department quickly puts out house fire

Columbia fire crews quickly extinguish a fire at a home on the east end of town. The Columbia Fire Department was called to a home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court Tuesday. The first firefighters arrived on scene four minutes after the call to 9-1-1 was made and found smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

4 people arrested in Camden Co. drug bust

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on […]
LINN CREEK, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire

A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE

A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
MARSHALL, MO

