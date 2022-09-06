ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Blair County non-profit emphasizes hunting safety for younger hunters

WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PYWZ_0hjKBcla00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As hunting season approaches in Central Pennsylvania, a non-profit is highlighting safety for its younger hunters.

The Blair County Game, Fish and Forestry Association are offering youth shooting lessons and tips every Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. starting next Monday, Sept. 12, and going through the end of November. The lessons are open to kids aged 6 through 16, with safety at the forefront.

“Teaching safety is our main goal,” President Tim Merrits said. “We teach them how to hunt safely and how to treat a gun.”

Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’

The association said it wants to embed safety practices into young hunters through the lessons. Merrits said he’s seen that in certain situations already that safe practices are always their first instinct.

Just this weekend during the Ox Roast event over Labor Day weekend one child pointed a Nerf gun at someone who wasn’t playing. This unsafe practice could translate to a bad situation with a real gun.

“Somebody pointed a Nerf gun at somebody [else], and the kid yelled at him,” Merrits said. “That’s the safety thing. They learn that, and we breed that into the kids from the very beginning.”

But the association emphasized holding and handling a real gun is very different than holding a Nerf gun. Merrits said he starts kids with lighter guns that have less recoil or kick when fired, and the young hunters work their way up to heavier guns that give the shoulder a punch.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Because of the potentially unexpected recoil, Merrits said proper form and preparation, like keeping the gun’s safety on until getting ready to fire, are very important to keep everyone safe.

“Unless you know that gun is loaded or unloaded, you keep that gun pointed in a safe direction,” Merrits said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Free Narcan distribution event set in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition along with Highlands Health is hosting a free Narcan distribution event Friday. Running from 4 – 7 p.m. there will be three drive-thru locations set up for residents to receive Narcan throughout Cambria County. Below are the three locations. 123 Main Healing Center located at […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz hold fourth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Sheetz returns in-person for their fourth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at their offices in Claysburg. This memorial climb pays tribute to the 3,000 lives lost during the attacks and promotes physical activity in the workplace. Manager of the Shwellness Fitness Center Leah Baxter says they’re still giving their employees the option […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Suicide Prevention fundraiser happening in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force invites the community to their “Good Vibes Saves Lives” concert fundraiser on Sunday. The free event will take place at the Jennerstown Speedway, giving the community an opportunity to meet their favorite race car drivers, along with special guest, Scott Blasey of The […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Blair County, PA
Sports
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Blair County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Altoona City Council releases parking survey

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona City Council recently approved TRANS Associates, consultants to study parking in an area of downtown Altoona. All are encouraged to take the online survey which is available now through Friday, September 23rd on the City of Altoona’s website under News & Announcements. The current phase of the study is […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

DEP announces bigger rebates to help Pennsylvanians buy electric vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)announced it’s offering bigger consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households. On Thursday, Sept. 8 the DEP’s announcement said they will be providing $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers. The chargers will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Guns#Labor Day Weekend#The Blair County Game#Nerf
WTAJ

Flight 93 tribute garden perseveres after theft

STOYSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – Volunteers say that the fencing that was stolen from the Remember Me Rose Garden is just a bump in the road and that it will not change the garden for this weekend’s anniversary. The Remember Me Rose Garden is just down the road from the Flight 93 Memorial and it is […]
STOYSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield students hope to raise Suicide awareness

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the Curwensville High School Student Council organized a suicide prevention walk in part with suicide prevention week. Saturday, September 10, there will be a 5k color run/walk for suicide prevention. September 10, is also World Suicide Prevention Day. “When we do things like this we educate not only […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

‘Living Well’ event taking place in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State is hosting a “Living Well” event on Tuesday. A day-long event is planned running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The “Living Well” event is set to feature a selection of wellness sessions centered around […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspended Somerset DA sues county for halting pay, benefits

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for “unlawfully stripping his pay and benefits.” The lawsuit alleges that taking away Thomas’ salary following his arrest on Sept. 22, 2021, for sexual assault allegations was unlawful, citing he has not been found guilty of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Friend of Farm Bureau award given to Glenn Thompson

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Friend of Farm Bureau award was presented to Representative Glenn Thompson (R-15) at the Steve Blackburn Grain Bin Facility on Wednesday. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s congressional award program is known as the “Friend of Farm Bureau.” This award is given to an individual who has supported farm […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona organization to pack food for school kids

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – September is hunger action month and one Altoona organization is preparing to send food home for kids that need it. The volunteer organization, Mountain Lion Backpack Program, is sending local elementary school students backpacks full of food. The program partnered with the Giant Company to fill 250 backpacks with food […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy