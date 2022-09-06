Blair County non-profit emphasizes hunting safety for younger hunters

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As hunting season approaches in Central Pennsylvania, a non-profit is highlighting safety for its younger hunters.

The Blair County Game, Fish and Forestry Association are offering youth shooting lessons and tips every Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. starting next Monday, Sept. 12, and going through the end of November. The lessons are open to kids aged 6 through 16, with safety at the forefront.

“Teaching safety is our main goal,” President Tim Merrits said. “We teach them how to hunt safely and how to treat a gun.”

The association said it wants to embed safety practices into young hunters through the lessons. Merrits said he’s seen that in certain situations already that safe practices are always their first instinct.

Just this weekend during the Ox Roast event over Labor Day weekend one child pointed a Nerf gun at someone who wasn’t playing. This unsafe practice could translate to a bad situation with a real gun.

“Somebody pointed a Nerf gun at somebody [else], and the kid yelled at him,” Merrits said. “That’s the safety thing. They learn that, and we breed that into the kids from the very beginning.”

But the association emphasized holding and handling a real gun is very different than holding a Nerf gun. Merrits said he starts kids with lighter guns that have less recoil or kick when fired, and the young hunters work their way up to heavier guns that give the shoulder a punch.

Because of the potentially unexpected recoil, Merrits said proper form and preparation, like keeping the gun’s safety on until getting ready to fire, are very important to keep everyone safe.

“Unless you know that gun is loaded or unloaded, you keep that gun pointed in a safe direction,” Merrits said.

