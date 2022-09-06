Read full article on original website
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Work Continues To Modernize Michigan National Guard Facilities
Less than a month after Gov. Whitmer signed into law the State of Michigan’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which authorizes $100 million in funds ($50 million state/$50 million federal) to modernize current facilities used by the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to address inequities that exist in the facilities provided to Michigan’s women service members, modernization of the Grand Ledge Armory is nearing completion and construction at Grayling Army Airfield Armory is underway.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
whtc.com
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
DNR to expand equity opportunities in green space along Michigan waterways
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is making it a priority to expand the level of access to green spaces and broaden the diversity of its stakeholders. The DNR says they understand that not all people have the same access to green spaces and environments, and they are working on completing projects that promote equity.In addition to this, they are working to diversify their stakeholders, so they are getting feedback from a more diverse group of people, including more communities of color and those who reside in urban areas.In a news release, Michigan DNR officials shared the details...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll results show where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, election protocols -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting. Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and...
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sault Ste. Marie International Raceway To Get $2 Million For Upgrades
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million to boost tourism by enhancing the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program. The project is expected to support a total of 50 jobs in the area.
More women Dems are running in northern Michigan
Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters to decide future of abortion care after high court approves ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court announced Thursday that the abortion rights ballot proposal that acquired and submitted more than 700,000 signatures will appear before voters in November, a decision made after a state board declined to certify the proposal. The court voted 5-2 to place the proposal...
Detroit News
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Begins Resurfacing Project On M-35 Near Little Lake Friday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1 million to resurface 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake in Marquette County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and pavement markings. This project is scheduled to start on Friday, Sept, 9, and...
