cryptonewsz.com

Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World

The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
WORLD
pymnts

Checkout.com Intros Bespoke Solution to Support Marketplace Growth

Full stack payments firm Checkout.com is launching a new customized flexible solution to accommodate marketplaces and sellers in a digital economy that is always developing and advancing. The launch of Checkout.com’s latest tool, Integrated Platforms, is intended to assist the increasing number of people selling online by enabling marketplaces to...
INTERNET
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery

Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
pymnts

Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration

Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
INTERNET
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges

Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

How Telco APIs Are Enhancing Africa’s Mobile Money Ecosystem

In Europe, open banking is associated with a wave of open application programming interfaces (APIs) rolled out by banks that allow authorized third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But in Africa, while similar initiatives are certainly gaining traction, open banking APIs are only so useful in the...
WORLD
pymnts

Square Integrates Sage Into POS

Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More

Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
WORLD
pymnts

EU Focuses CBDC Initiatives on Personal Over Business, Web3

In the European Union, the initial stage of a digital euro and potential use cases for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will target personal use over business processes and Web3 advancement. “We have singled out, for the first release of the digital euro, three use cases,” Evelien Witlox, digital...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

UK’s FocalPoint raises $17M for its software-based approach to repairing the flaws of GPS

Today, a U.K. startup called FocalPoint that’s building software to improve GPS’s operations, accuracy and security is announcing a round of funding to continue building out its tech — which today works up to 4G and will in future also work with 5G and Wi-Fi — and to roll out the first commercial deployments of its system with early customers. Use cases for the tech include more accurate location for smartphone apps for navigation or location tracking (for example for running and other sports); to help companies with their navigation services (for example for transportation or fleet management); and for better GPS security overall.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Emerging Nations Woo Crypto With Economic Zones, Relaxed Rules

Binance is working with crypto-friendly Nigeria to create a digital economic zone aimed at enticing blockchain and cryptocurrency companies to set up shop in Africa’s largest country. The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority hopes to set up a virtual free zone, a type of special economic zone in which...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why

Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Figure Technologies Launches a Scalable BaaS Solution for Banks, FinTechs

FinTech Figure Technologies is launching a new banking and payment business called Figure Payments Corp., the company announced Wednesday (Sept. 7). According to the announcement, Figure Pay, a subsidiary of Figure Payments Corp., will deliver Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings through a highly scalable, quickly deployable application programming interface (API)-driven platform. Figure Pay will offer two platforms: one focused on banks, and another focused on FinTechs, non-banks and retailers.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Arcadier Selects Nuvei as Marketplace Platform Payment Partner

SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform Arcadier has selected payment platform Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With the addition of Nuvei to Arcadier’s platform, marketplace merchants will have access to customized and optimized payment flows, customizable reporting and...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor African Payments for ARCA

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel & LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that ARCA, a premier African payment services provider, will implement ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions list screening solution for transactions on its open AI-based platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005195/en/ Alex Umeh, Chief Information Security Officer at ARCA (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
