fox4now.com
Wood products company investigates if machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. — An Oregon-based wood products company said they're investigating the possible failure of a water-spraying machine at its mill was what may have caused a wildfire in Northern California. In a news release, Roseburg Forest Products Co. said that the machinery from a third-party equipment manufacturer is...
fox4now.com
Dye spill leaves behind a mess on South Carolina interstate
There was a colorful mess on Interstate-85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Officials say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. "While the colors are pretty, we're pretty...
fox4now.com
Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm
Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting. On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported. The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic...
fox4now.com
Officers get new partners in effort to decriminalize mental illness
In 2020, the country was in the midst of reckoning between officers and those they serve. The deaths of people like Daniel Prude, who was amidst a mental health crisis, shined a light on police abuse and gaps in training. Police officers are expected to be ready, no matter the...
fox4now.com
Video captures moments on day of alleged Georgia election system breach
ATLANTA — A video captured in 2021 from a surveillance camera shows a Georgia Republican county official escorting pro-Trump operatives into an elections office on the same day voting equipment there was breached. The newly released video is part of the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
fox4now.com
New Mexico directs $10 million to build abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic in a town near the Texas border. The announcement came after the state's Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday, committing $10 million from her capital allocation funds to build the new clinic in Doña Ana County.
fox4now.com
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calls for state investigation following arrests for voter fraud
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's agriculture commissioner wants a state investigation of the recent arrests of up to 20 felons for illegal voting in the 2020 election. Nikki Fried, a Democrat and former candidate for governor, is questioning the motives of Florida's new Election Crimes Office as many charged have said they thought they were following the law.
fox4now.com
DeSantis endorsed by Everglades Trust at Fort Myers Beach event
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday afternoon to speak at an event along with representatives of the Everglades Trust. Everglades Trust's website describes itself as a political non-profit organization with headquarters in Tallahassee. The group consists of "citizens, businesses and community...
