ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's why haze is expected to color New England skies this weekend

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Skies over New England will take on a colorful, hazy look late Friday and over the weekend as smoke drifts into the region from wildfires burning out west. Many of the ongoing fires are concentrated in Washington, Oregon and northern California. Some are burning as far east as Wyoming. Upper level winds are going to carry some of that smoke into our area.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members

CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Concord, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Lincoln, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lexington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Lincoln, MA
Government
City
Concord, MA
WCVB

Landmarks Orchestra offers free summer concerts at the legendary Boston Hatch Shell and at other venues year-round

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Landmarks Orchestra aims to build community through great music. They do this, in part, through their free summer concerts at Boston's iconic Hatch Shell. The orchestra intentionally features the work of a diverse group of composers, including Diane White-Clayton, who premiered her latest work “Many Mansions” at an August performance.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Flowers#Fruit#The National Seashore#Mill Farm
WCVB

5 for Good: The Good Boss helps Lowell man with recovery, a fresh start

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Victor Oliveira is the owner of Wakefield-basedVCO Landscaping, but to his millions of followers on TikTok, he's @thegoodbossofficial. When he first started posting on the social media site, Oliveira said he didn't expect much. "It wasn't big at the time,” he said. “I made a few...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
NEEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WCVB

Boston's public art scene is bold, brilliant and, best of all, free

NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Now + There" is a public art curator focusing on temporary and site-specific projects (hence the name) that open minds, conversations, and spaces across Boston. The nonprofit group's current projects include Ponle Vuelo A Tus Sueños/Let Your Dreams Take Flight, a mural at the Prudential Center by artist Yenny Hernandez.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Gov. Dukakis recalls day spent with Queen Elizabeth in Boston

BOSTON — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, visited Boston in July of 1976 on the occasion of the United States' bicentennial celebration. Then-Gov. Michael Dukakis said the city was buzzing about the visit in a way he had never seen before or since. "There was something about...
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy