NEEDHAM, Mass. — Skies over New England will take on a colorful, hazy look late Friday and over the weekend as smoke drifts into the region from wildfires burning out west. Many of the ongoing fires are concentrated in Washington, Oregon and northern California. Some are burning as far east as Wyoming. Upper level winds are going to carry some of that smoke into our area.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO