Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Related
WCVB
Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
WCVB
Here's why haze is expected to color New England skies this weekend
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Skies over New England will take on a colorful, hazy look late Friday and over the weekend as smoke drifts into the region from wildfires burning out west. Many of the ongoing fires are concentrated in Washington, Oregon and northern California. Some are burning as far east as Wyoming. Upper level winds are going to carry some of that smoke into our area.
WCVB
BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
WCVB
Cambridge program aims to help beloved monarch butterflies spread their wings
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The monarch butterfly is perhaps the most well-known insect, but that might not be the case in years to come. Scientists say populations of the eastern monarch have dropped 80 to 90% in the past two decades, and climate change is part of the reason. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
WCVB
Landmarks Orchestra offers free summer concerts at the legendary Boston Hatch Shell and at other venues year-round
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Landmarks Orchestra aims to build community through great music. They do this, in part, through their free summer concerts at Boston's iconic Hatch Shell. The orchestra intentionally features the work of a diverse group of composers, including Diane White-Clayton, who premiered her latest work “Many Mansions” at an August performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WCVB
5 for Good: The Good Boss helps Lowell man with recovery, a fresh start
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Victor Oliveira is the owner of Wakefield-basedVCO Landscaping, but to his millions of followers on TikTok, he's @thegoodbossofficial. When he first started posting on the social media site, Oliveira said he didn't expect much. "It wasn't big at the time,” he said. “I made a few...
WCVB
Janet Wu Set to Emcee 50th Anniversary of the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center / SEPT. 15
The Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center will be holding an in-person celebration of its 50th Anniversary on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Empire Garden Restaurant located at 690 Washington Street, Boston. The event will be emceed by Janet Wu, host of WCVB's On The Record. This year's event...
WCVB
Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
WCVB
Boston's public art scene is bold, brilliant and, best of all, free
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Now + There" is a public art curator focusing on temporary and site-specific projects (hence the name) that open minds, conversations, and spaces across Boston. The nonprofit group's current projects include Ponle Vuelo A Tus Sueños/Let Your Dreams Take Flight, a mural at the Prudential Center by artist Yenny Hernandez.
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
WCVB
‘An historic visit': Natalie Jacobson recalls Queen Elizabeth’s Boston visit
BOSTON — Legendary WCVB news anchor Natalie Jacobson recalls the day-long coverage of Queen Elizabeth's visit to Boston, Massachusetts, back in the 1970s. Queen Elizabeth II visited Boston to attend the Bicentennial ceremonies in 1976 as the United States celebrated its 200th birthday. "It was extraordinary, Ted. It was...
WCVB
Gov. Dukakis recalls day spent with Queen Elizabeth in Boston
BOSTON — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, visited Boston in July of 1976 on the occasion of the United States' bicentennial celebration. Then-Gov. Michael Dukakis said the city was buzzing about the visit in a way he had never seen before or since. "There was something about...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
WCVB
Command center keeps Orange Line shuttle buses on track during train service shutdown
BOSTON — In a small mobile trailer in the middle of Boston’s Copley Square is a big operation that helps keep Orange Line shuttle bus riders on the move. “This is so large that it needs and deserves dedicated attention,” said Mike Costa, general manager of Yankee Line.
Comments / 0