SFGate
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers)...
SFGate
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
California Wildfires Grow to 41K Acres As Temperatures Soar to New Records
Temperatures could continue to rise as Hurricane Kay simmers along the Pacific Coast.
California Wildfire Update: Out-of-Control Mosquito Fire Forces Evacuations
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The fire is 5% contained, said Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen.
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
KIVI-TV
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO — Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn and...
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
actionnewsnow.com
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
KIVI-TV
National fire officials elevate national wildfire preparedness level due to heat
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has over a dozen different wildfires burning across the state right now and the concern continues to grow surrounding when these fires will be contained. The national multi-agency coordinating group, composed of wildland fire representatives from each wildland fire agency at NIFC determines different preparedness...
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
KIVI-TV
Critical fire weather danger today, cooler conditions here to stay
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas of south-central and southeastern Idaho. The warning addresses nw wind speeds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This combined with relatively low humidity around 10% and a dry environment results in critical fire weather conditions. The wind picks up this afternoon and evening. The warning will expire tonight at 9 PM.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
SFGate
Facing 'dead pool' risk, California braces for painful water cuts from Colorado River
LOS ANGELES — California water districts are under growing pressure to shoulder substantial water cutbacks as the federal government pushes for urgent solutions to prevent the Colorado River's badly depleted reservoirs from reaching dangerously low levels. California has the largest water entitlement of any state on the Colorado River,...
