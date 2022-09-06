Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend

UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend.

El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.

The customers and staff were evacuated while firefighters attempted to put out the blaze, which appears to have been concentrated on the roof. From the exterior, the roof appears to be partially collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further information was not available Monday from the Yakima Fire Department, which responded to help put out the fire over the weekend.

It’s unclear at this time how long the restaurant might be closed or what their next steps might be.

