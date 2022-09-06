Join us for our monthly American Business Women’s Association luncheon featuring guest speaker, Cassidy Jones, the Business Development Manager and Lead Designer for Slate Creek Builders in Blacksburg, VA. She will share with us how she is using the Enneagram as a tool for building compassion for self and for others, in order to create healthier households, workplaces and communities, and will help us to understand the value of the Enneagram, especially for personal and interpersonal growth.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO