ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eggleston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

Blevins, Claire Evelyn

Claire Evelyn Blevins, child of God and forever loved, died unexpectedly and tragically on August 6, 2022. She suffered a fatal brain injury after a fall within her rented apartment in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Claire was the youngest of 3 children born in quick succession and was welcomed into the...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Williams, Sr., Richard F.

Richard F. Williams, Sr. of Shawsville, Virginia was born April 29, 1949 and passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Marion Williams and brothers Charles Williams and Edward Williams. He is survived by his wife Lois Williams, his son Richard F....
SHAWSVILLE, VA
NRVNews

9/21: ABWA September Luncheon

Join us for our monthly American Business Women’s Association luncheon featuring guest speaker, Cassidy Jones, the Business Development Manager and Lead Designer for Slate Creek Builders in Blacksburg, VA. She will share with us how she is using the Enneagram as a tool for building compassion for self and for others, in order to create healthier households, workplaces and communities, and will help us to understand the value of the Enneagram, especially for personal and interpersonal growth.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eggleston, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Pearisburg, VA
NRVNews

Wilburn, Deborah Lynn

Deborah Lynn Wilburn, 56 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born on May 14, 1966, and was a daughter of the late Edward Lee Wilburn, Jr. and Betty Lou Steele Wilburn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Troy Wilburn and Dwayne Wilburn.
NARROWS, VA
NRVNews

Souther, Teresa Kay

Teresa Kay Souther of Blacksburg, Virginia went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday morning September the 4th, 2022. Kay was born on June 10th, 1969 in Ripley, Mississippi and her life was used to touch so many. Kay held a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She was a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hale, Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne “Smiley” Hale, 73 of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cebert and Algie Hale; and his son, Daniel Hale; sisters, Ann Goad Slaughter and Ollie Trail; and brother, Ralph Hale. He worked...
FLOYD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giles High School#The Kroger Corp#Mundy Construction#Pembroke#Port St Lucie#Fl
NRVNews

Kosztarab, Michael

Dr. Michael Kosztarab, 95, Professor Emeritus of Entomology, died on September 6, 2022 in Blacksburg, VA. Dr. Kosztarab was born in 1927 in Bucharest, Romania, grew up in the Transylvanian portion of what was then Hungary, and later resided in Budapest. In 1944 at the age of 17 he helped...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it’s a miracle she survived. “I was just happy to be alive,” said Shelley Toney, after the accident. Toney said it all started when her car came around the bend on Chestnutburg Road […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO

The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
whee.net

Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
COLLINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy