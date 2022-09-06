Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie loversCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
NRVNews
Blevins, Claire Evelyn
Claire Evelyn Blevins, child of God and forever loved, died unexpectedly and tragically on August 6, 2022. She suffered a fatal brain injury after a fall within her rented apartment in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Claire was the youngest of 3 children born in quick succession and was welcomed into the...
NRVNews
Williams, Sr., Richard F.
Richard F. Williams, Sr. of Shawsville, Virginia was born April 29, 1949 and passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Marion Williams and brothers Charles Williams and Edward Williams. He is survived by his wife Lois Williams, his son Richard F....
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
NRVNews
9/21: ABWA September Luncheon
Join us for our monthly American Business Women’s Association luncheon featuring guest speaker, Cassidy Jones, the Business Development Manager and Lead Designer for Slate Creek Builders in Blacksburg, VA. She will share with us how she is using the Enneagram as a tool for building compassion for self and for others, in order to create healthier households, workplaces and communities, and will help us to understand the value of the Enneagram, especially for personal and interpersonal growth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Wilburn, Deborah Lynn
Deborah Lynn Wilburn, 56 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born on May 14, 1966, and was a daughter of the late Edward Lee Wilburn, Jr. and Betty Lou Steele Wilburn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Troy Wilburn and Dwayne Wilburn.
NRVNews
Souther, Teresa Kay
Teresa Kay Souther of Blacksburg, Virginia went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday morning September the 4th, 2022. Kay was born on June 10th, 1969 in Ripley, Mississippi and her life was used to touch so many. Kay held a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She was a...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
NRVNews
Hale, Larry Wayne
Larry Wayne “Smiley” Hale, 73 of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cebert and Algie Hale; and his son, Daniel Hale; sisters, Ann Goad Slaughter and Ollie Trail; and brother, Ralph Hale. He worked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Floyd woman named as finalist, will compete in Hardee's Final Biscuit Challenge
FRANKLIN, Tn. (WSET) — Hardee’s has announced their four finalists for Best Biscuit Baker Competition, and while bakers from across the country competed, a Floyd employee has made the cut. The final four competitors include:. Amber Burgess – OTAC - Southgate, MD – 10 months in Hardee’s...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
NRVNews
Kosztarab, Michael
Dr. Michael Kosztarab, 95, Professor Emeritus of Entomology, died on September 6, 2022 in Blacksburg, VA. Dr. Kosztarab was born in 1927 in Bucharest, Romania, grew up in the Transylvanian portion of what was then Hungary, and later resided in Budapest. In 1944 at the age of 17 he helped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it’s a miracle she survived. “I was just happy to be alive,” said Shelley Toney, after the accident. Toney said it all started when her car came around the bend on Chestnutburg Road […]
cardinalnews.org
Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO
The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
wfxrtv.com
Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
wallstreetwindow.com
One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
One of the nicest homes in the Chatmoss Country Club neighborhood just listed for sale last week. It is located right outside of Martinsville, Virginia and is over 4,800 square feet in size on a 2 acre lot. It is a unique Spanish style home. In this video we take a look at the home.
whee.net
Pedestrian Fatality in Collinsville
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was...
Comments / 0