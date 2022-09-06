NWS warns pet owners about taking them on walks during hot days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Services is advising dog owners to go on walks with their pets during the early morning hours or late in the evening the next few days in order to avoid injuries when their paws come in contact with hot surfaces.

The skin on a dog’s paws can easily burn, just like its ears and nose. One way to tell if the ground is too hot for a dog is to place your hand on the ground for several seconds. If the ground is too hot for you, it will be too hot for your dog’s paws.

Dogs, just like people, can suffer from heat-related illnesses . People naturally cool off by sweating, but dogs cool off by panting and using the pads of their feet.

Owners should watch for dogs that appear to be weak, are collapsing or are having seizures. Other signs of heat stroke can be disorientation, confusion, anxiety and unresponsiveness.

Below are some tips to follow to avoid having pets suffer from a heat-related illness.

Never leave your dog in a parked car

Bring pets inside and avoid extreme heat

Don’t exercise with your pets when it is too hot

Use sunscreen

Don’t take your pets to crowded summer events

