Sacramento, CA

NWS warns pet owners about taking them on walks during hot days

FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M362m_0hjK9zDE00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Services is advising dog owners to go on walks with their pets during the early morning hours or late in the evening the next few days in order to avoid injuries when their paws come in contact with hot surfaces.

The skin on a dog’s paws can easily burn, just like its ears and nose. One way to tell if the ground is too hot for a dog is to place your hand on the ground for several seconds. If the ground is too hot for you, it will be too hot for your dog’s paws.

Dogs, just like people, can suffer from heat-related illnesses . People naturally cool off by sweating, but dogs cool off by panting and using the pads of their feet.

Record Labor Day temperatures in Sacramento and Stockton, NWS says

Owners should watch for dogs that appear to be weak, are collapsing or are having seizures. Other signs of heat stroke can be disorientation, confusion, anxiety and unresponsiveness.

Below are some tips to follow to avoid having pets suffer from a heat-related illness.

  • Never leave your dog in a parked car
  • Bring pets inside and avoid extreme heat
  • Don’t exercise with your pets when it is too hot
  • Use sunscreen
  • Don’t take your pets to crowded summer events
Comments / 7

Judy Ledbetter
3d ago

I Walk My Friend's Doggie, In The Morning, Before It's Too Hot. I Also Check The Pavement With My Feet, To See If It's Too Warm. God Bless 💗🙌🐾

Reply
4
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

High temperatures could be dangerous for a car’s tires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the rubber meets the road in record-breaking heat, the chances of tire failure rise along with the temperature. “It flies and it hits that plastic radiator or the air conditioning unit on the front of the car and you’re done,” Charles Grace, manager of University Automotive, said to FOX40. Grace […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Structure fire in Cool spreads, turns into grass fire

COOL, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Fire Protection District reported on Monday that several agencies were responding to a structure fire in Cool. Fire officials reported the fire on social media around 9:50 p.m. and said that it was located on Urban Retreat Lane. Although the structure was a total loss, according to […]
COOL, CA
FOX40

FOX40

