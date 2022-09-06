Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Thursday sports: Lafayette volleyball tops Lake Cormorant
Photo: Adajah Morgan of Lake Cormorant leaps high for a volley in Thursday’s contest against Lafayette. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) The rematch between two MHSAA 5A district volleyball rivals that last year included a North Half finals meeting happened Thursday night. Oxford Lafayette, which kept Lake Cormorant from the state championship match, took the first district meeting of the year 3-1 at The Swamp. Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23.
desotocountynews.com
Friday football schedule, last week’s scores
Here’s a recap of last week’s DeSoto County football scores and Friday’s schedule of games involving DeSoto County schools. Winning teams are highlighted in BOLD. Note: Lewisburg High School has announced that Friday’s game with Kosciusko will start at 7 p.m., not at 7:30 p.m. Rebel...
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday DeSoto County scores
Lewisburg 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-4) For Lewisburg, Jayda Bradley and Ella Grace Holloway each had 9 kills. Bradley served 3 aces. Hallie Wright had 5 kills, Claire Smith had 13 assists and 2 kills and Baylee Burchyett had 4 aces and 11 assists. DeSoto Central 3, Hernando...
actionnews5.com
Tigers basketball adds final assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
25newsnow.com
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
Famous coaches don’t want this year’s Southern Heritage Classic to be about them
MEMPHIS – Just because the Memphis Tigers are on the road this weekend doesn’t mean the newly renamed Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium will sit idle on Saturday. Far from it. Saturday marks what is annually one of this city’s biggest football games, the Southern Heritage Classic. Jackson State versus Tennessee State and while this […]
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Four killed, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, […]
desotocountynews.com
Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving
Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
Gas prices trending downward, especially in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the summer driving season now in the rearview mirror, gas prices continue to fall and drivers in the Mid-South are paying far less than most others around the country. FOX13 looked into whether gas prices could continue to go down and where you can find...
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
Wreck blocking I-55 north at S. Parkway
UPDATE, 8:35: Two lanes are now open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck with injury Wednesday morning has blocked all northbound traffic on Interstate 55 at South Parkway . The wreck comes at the beginning of a construction zone on the interstate. It’s alse near where a truck wreck spilled alfredo sauce across the interstate last […]
actionnews5.com
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
Zarion Thomas Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Memphis early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highland Street at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and [..]
RUNNING FOR ELIZA: Community members to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run on Central Avenue
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis running community is lacing up its shoes in Eliza Fletcher’s honor. A group of women plans to finish Fletcher’s run around 4:20 Friday morning. That’s the same time she was abducted on her route near the University of Memphis. “I think...
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
