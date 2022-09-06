ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Thursday sports: Lafayette volleyball tops Lake Cormorant

Photo: Adajah Morgan of Lake Cormorant leaps high for a volley in Thursday’s contest against Lafayette. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) The rematch between two MHSAA 5A district volleyball rivals that last year included a North Half finals meeting happened Thursday night. Oxford Lafayette, which kept Lake Cormorant from the state championship match, took the first district meeting of the year 3-1 at The Swamp. Set scores were 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23.
Friday football schedule, last week’s scores

Here’s a recap of last week’s DeSoto County football scores and Friday’s schedule of games involving DeSoto County schools. Winning teams are highlighted in BOLD. Note: Lewisburg High School has announced that Friday’s game with Kosciusko will start at 7 p.m., not at 7:30 p.m. Rebel...
Tuesday DeSoto County scores

Lewisburg 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-4) For Lewisburg, Jayda Bradley and Ella Grace Holloway each had 9 kills. Bradley served 3 aces. Hallie Wright had 5 kills, Claire Smith had 13 assists and 2 kills and Baylee Burchyett had 4 aces and 11 assists. DeSoto Central 3, Hernando...
Tigers basketball adds final assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Bikers head south towards Memphis

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

► Four killed, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, […]
Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving

Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
Wreck blocking I-55 north at S. Parkway

UPDATE, 8:35: Two lanes are now open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck with injury Wednesday morning has blocked all northbound traffic on Interstate 55 at South Parkway . The wreck comes at the beginning of a construction zone on the interstate. It’s alse near where a truck wreck spilled alfredo sauce across the interstate last […]
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
