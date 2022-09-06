NYPD ‘good ole boys club’ wouldn’t promote female cop: lawsuit

A former NYPD detective says she lost as much as $360,000 in retirement benefits because the force is a “good ole boys club” that refused to promote her, new court papers allege.

Stacy Bowen, 43, stepped down in July as a detective third grade after repeatedly being denied a promotion to second grade while seeing less qualified males get the job, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Friday.

The New Jersey resident spent 15 years as the lowest grade detective in the Narcotics Borough Staten Island after first being promoted to the job in 2007, the filing says.

In just the last four years, Bowen saw five men “with less time on the job, in the rank of detective and less time in the Narcotics Borough be recommended for promotions ahead of [her],” the suit claims.

“These promotions highlight the good ole boys club that existed not only throughout the Staten Island Narcotics Borough [but] throughout the entire NYPD,” the suit charges.

The last time a woman in the Staten Island Narcotics Bureau was promoted to 2nd-grade detective was in 2014, the court papers claim.

Throughout the NYPD only 10% of 2nd-grade detectives are women and only 7% of 1st-grade detectives are women, the filing alleges.

Bowen — who made a $153,434 salary in 2020, according to SeeThroughNY — filed a formal gender discrimination complaint with the Office of Equal Employment and she also complained to her superiors but they “took no actions to fix the problem,” the suit alleges.

In fact, a captain and inspector who were in charge of these promotions “failed to follow internal policy which mandates that they report [Bowen’s] complaint of discrimination,” the filing alleges.

Instead, they “retaliated against [Bowen] by not once submitting her for promotion despite her clear qualifications for the position,” the suit claims.

During her tenure as detective, Bowen carried out “705 arrests, seized 12 firearms and executed over three hundred search warrants,” and she always received high-performance evaluations, the suit says.

From 2019 onward, two lieutenants even lobbied for Bowen’s promotion but still, “the defendants did not recommend [her],” the filing alleges.

If Bowen had been promoted she would have gotten a minimum of a $15,000 raise which would amount to $7,500 to $10,000 more per year in retirement benefits – or roughly $270,000 to $360,000 more throughout her entire retirement, the court papers claim.

Attorney John Scola is representing Bowen in her gender discrimination lawsuit. Lev Radin/Sipa USA

She is suing the city for unspecified damages for claims of gender discrimination.

“Discretionary promotions have always been an area where discrimination has run rampant in the NYPD,” Bowen’s lawyer John Scola told The Post. “Women, like Detective Bowen, with over 700 arrests in her career, can’t even get on a list to get considered for promotion whereas less qualified, but connected, men jump the line to make grade.”

An NYPD spokesperson said: “We will review the lawsuit if and when we are served.”

The city Law Department said they would review the case.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods