The Queen gave a 'brilliantly-timed comic performance,' says writer of Paddington movie made to mark Jubilee
The Queen's wildly popular short movie taking tea with Paddington showed her "true happiness" and her excellent comic timing, its writer said.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
purewow.com
Prince William & Kate Middleton Receive New Titles After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
William and Kate Are No Longer Just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC
BBC
BBC
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland
Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III to be officially proclaimed on Saturday – latest updates
Proclamation followed by public announcements; Charles and Camilla leave Balmoral and head to London
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The moment the Buckingham Palace crowds learned the news
As the union jack at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast, the crowds outside stood still in shock. The silence was broken only by a symphony of news alerts on people's phones, and the messages that followed. The mood had shifted: it was inquisitive, then suddenly sombre. It was...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing: 33M Tune Into British Channels For Updates; King Charles III’s Public Address Confirmed For 6pm Local Time
British ratings body Overnights.tv has said 33 million people tuned into the country’s news channels yesterday, as the public pressed for news about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch, King Charles III, will make his first public address at 6pm today, almost 24 hours after the news of his mother’s passing was confirmed. Between the hours of 12pm yesterday and 2am today British local time, the likes of BBC One, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky News collectively reached half of the country’s 67 million population as they rolled out non-stop news coverage on the fast-moving story. The...
Queen ‘one of the greatest leaders world has ever known’, says Liz Truss in Commons tribute
Queen Elizabeth II was “one of the greatest leaders the world has even known”, said Liz Truss as the new prime minister led tributes to the late sovereign in the Commons.Ms Truss hailed the longest-reigning monarch’s life of service and described her as “a champion of freedom and democracy around the world”.The prime minister said the nation had witnessed “the most heartfelt outpouring of grief” since news of the Queen’s death on Thursday, saying life had “paused” to mourn her passing.“Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known. The United...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
BBC
