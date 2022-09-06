Read full article on original website
WATCH: Video of ‘disturbing event’ between Fresno elementary school principal, student
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video of an altercation between a Fresno Unified principal and a student in what Fresno Unified officials called a disturbing event and graphic, potentially triggering footage was released Thursday. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School, Brian Vollhardt, joined a small group of students […]
KMPH.com
Hot temps call for classroom changes at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An excessive heat warning was put out by the National Weather Service through Friday, September 8 for the entire central valley this caused some schools to send students home early. The President of Fresno State, Saul Jimenez Sandoval sent out an announcement where he says...
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
UW Offers Fresno Wide Receiver, Looking for Another McMillan
The University of Washington football team already has one wide receiver it coaxed north from Fresno, California, so why not two? This week, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff largely transplanted from that San Joaquin Valley city offered a scholarship to Marshel Sanders, a Class of 2024 pass-catcher ...
Karraker introduced as new Fresno City baseball coach
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno City baseball program is turning to Mitch Karraker, a former Buchanan High star with experience coaching at several major college programs, to follow in the footsteps of a couple coaching legends. Over the last 64 years, the Rams program has had two permanent head baseball coaches, Len Bourdet, who […]
HEAT WAVE: Old Town Clovis Farmers Market canceled
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday. The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors. BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from […]
GV Wire
Hot Weather Overheats Fresno Classrooms. Several Schools Close Early
Students at Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno got an early release on Tuesday after air-conditioner problems caused classroom temperatures to soar on what may be the hottest day of 2022. The forecast high for Fresno on Tuesday is 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. Fresno...
ABC30's Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford honored by Fresno County Board of Supervisors
CONGRATS! September 6 has been recognized as "Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford Day." Dale has worked here at ABC30 for 39 years, and Jeff has been here for 28 years.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Clovis East Timberwolves trample Cavaliers on their home court
VISALIA – The Clovis East Timberwolves swept the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers after a close 30-28 third set. After falling behind for the first two sets, the Cavaliers attempted a comeback, but their attempt was snuffed out by the more dominant Clovis East team. “In the past they’ve done...
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
College Football News
Oregon State vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview
Oregon State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Oregon State (1-0), Fresno State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Thomas Truck Tour chugging its way to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The beloved Thomas the Tank Engine now has a unique mobile-pop up experience that is touring the country and is coming to Fresno. The Thomas Truck Tour is rolling into town on Saturday, September 10 with exclusive Thomas & Friends merchandise as part of its tour. The bright blue Thomas Truck […]
GV Wire
Heat Wave Sets Temperature Record. Will Emergency Power Generators Be Enough?
September has seen a brutal string of days with temperatures topping 105 in the Fresno area, with Tuesday’s forecast high of 113 setting a new all-time record. The previous record of 111 was already matched on Sept. 2. Tuesday’s hot temperatures are expected to peak between 3 p.m. and...
Tulare County Fair back in action for 2022
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Tulare County fair is back for its 106th year in 2022 with new rides and a new lineup of music for what the fair is calling its year of “Jampacked Fun”. The opening day of the fair is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. Fairgoers can […]
KMPH.com
Paquita La Del Barrio and Pancho Barraza coming to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fiestas Patrias is back with a celebration of Hispanic heritage bringing a concert with Paquita La Del Barrio and Pancho Barraza at the Selland Arena starting from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Tickets are $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster.com.
GV Wire
A Passion for Singing. A Serenade for Fresno Baseball Fans.
Fresno summers have never dissuaded Charlie Glover from his passion — belting out tunes before, during, and after Fresno Grizzlies baseball games. “Everything I do, I love. I put passion in everything I do.” — Charlie Glover. With an iPad as his DJ — Glover says he...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Hanford Sentinel
Lou Martinez wants return of service-leadership to City Council
It has been said that bosses say "go do," while leaders say "let's go do together." That mindset is at the core of former city councilman/Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez's re-election campaign. Martinez is running against incumbent Francisco Ramirez for Hanford's District D council seat, which covers much of Hanford's downtown...
therampageonline.com
Student Aren’t Sweating the Distance to Campus From the Parking Structure
School parking has been limited since the start of school this August and the construction of the new parking lot that started mid 2021, is set to finish in the fall of this year. Students are struggling to find parking due to not enough parking for students. Students have to...
