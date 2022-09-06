ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

WATCH: Video of ‘disturbing event’ between Fresno elementary school principal, student

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video of an altercation between a Fresno Unified principal and a student in what Fresno Unified officials called a disturbing event and graphic, potentially triggering footage was released Thursday. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School, Brian Vollhardt, joined a small group of students […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Hot temps call for classroom changes at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An excessive heat warning was put out by the National Weather Service through Friday, September 8 for the entire central valley this caused some schools to send students home early. The President of Fresno State, Saul Jimenez Sandoval sent out an announcement where he says...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
HuskyMaven

UW Offers Fresno Wide Receiver, Looking for Another McMillan

The University of Washington football team already has one wide receiver it coaxed north from Fresno, California, so why not two? This week, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff largely transplanted from that San Joaquin Valley city offered a scholarship to Marshel Sanders, a Class of 2024 pass-catcher ...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Football
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
YourCentralValley.com

Karraker introduced as new Fresno City baseball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno City baseball program is turning to Mitch Karraker, a former Buchanan High star with experience coaching at several major college programs, to follow in the footsteps of a couple coaching legends. Over the last 64 years, the Rams program has had two permanent head baseball coaches, Len Bourdet, who […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

HEAT WAVE: Old Town Clovis Farmers Market canceled

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday. The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors. BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Hot Weather Overheats Fresno Classrooms. Several Schools Close Early

Students at Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno got an early release on Tuesday after air-conditioner problems caused classroom temperatures to soar on what may be the hottest day of 2022. The forecast high for Fresno on Tuesday is 113 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Valley#American Football#Sports#Fresno State#Washington Academic#Brletic Elementary School#Moreno Cropper#T1 Sports Academy#Excellence Thru Athletics#United Health Centers
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Clovis East Timberwolves trample Cavaliers on their home court

VISALIA – The Clovis East Timberwolves swept the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers after a close 30-28 third set. After falling behind for the first two sets, the Cavaliers attempted a comeback, but their attempt was snuffed out by the more dominant Clovis East team. “In the past they’ve done...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
MADERA, CA
College Football News

Oregon State vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Oregon State (1-0), Fresno State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
YourCentralValley.com

Thomas Truck Tour chugging its way to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The beloved Thomas the Tank Engine now has a unique mobile-pop up experience that is touring the country and is coming to Fresno. The Thomas Truck Tour is rolling into town on Saturday, September 10 with exclusive Thomas & Friends merchandise as part of its tour. The bright blue Thomas Truck […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Fair back in action for 2022

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Tulare County fair is back for its 106th year in 2022 with new rides and a new lineup of music for what the fair is calling its year of “Jampacked Fun”. The opening day of the fair is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. Fairgoers can […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Paquita La Del Barrio and Pancho Barraza coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fiestas Patrias is back with a celebration of Hispanic heritage bringing a concert with Paquita La Del Barrio and Pancho Barraza at the Selland Arena starting from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Tickets are $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster.com.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

A Passion for Singing. A Serenade for Fresno Baseball Fans.

Fresno summers have never dissuaded Charlie Glover from his passion — belting out tunes before, during, and after Fresno Grizzlies baseball games. “Everything I do, I love. I put passion in everything I do.” — Charlie Glover. With an iPad as his DJ — Glover says he...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lou Martinez wants return of service-leadership to City Council

It has been said that bosses say "go do," while leaders say "let's go do together." That mindset is at the core of former city councilman/Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez's re-election campaign. Martinez is running against incumbent Francisco Ramirez for Hanford's District D council seat, which covers much of Hanford's downtown...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy