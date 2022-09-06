ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Families of Uvalde victims receive memory bears from woman in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline woman shares some sort of comfort with those suffering from a Texas tragedy through an act of kindness. Phyllis McNeil’s heart sank when she found out about the shooting at a Uvalde Texas elementary school. As a maker of custom teddy bears, McNeil wanted to create one for each victim lost in the mass shooting. But she didn’t want to bother the families during their time of grief, so she reached out to some funeral homes in the area.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
FREEPORT, IL
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: investigation underway in shooting on Sablewood in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman shot on Rockford’s northwest side prompts police to open an investigation. The adult victim was hurt just before 9:30 Tuesday night in 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford. Police shared limited information via Twitter about the shooting:. This story is developing and...
ROCKFORD, IL
#The Jehovah S Witnesses
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: 56-year-old shot on Sablewood in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old woman was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night. Just before 9:30 Tuesday night, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford for reports of shots fired. Police say the woman was sitting outside of a residence when a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man faces grooming charges for inappropriate texts with 11 year old

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marc Davis, 45, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old through a texting app. According to police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit was notified of the inappropriate contact on Monday, August 1st and began an investigation into Davis’ behavior. Police said the victim and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
ANTIOCH, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Police Arrest A Man For Exposing Himself.

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
ROCKFORD, IL

