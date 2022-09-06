Read full article on original website
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
WIFR
Families of Uvalde victims receive memory bears from woman in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline woman shares some sort of comfort with those suffering from a Texas tragedy through an act of kindness. Phyllis McNeil’s heart sank when she found out about the shooting at a Uvalde Texas elementary school. As a maker of custom teddy bears, McNeil wanted to create one for each victim lost in the mass shooting. But she didn’t want to bother the families during their time of grief, so she reached out to some funeral homes in the area.
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Person For Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle in Downtown Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Police: investigation underway in shooting on Sablewood in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman shot on Rockford’s northwest side prompts police to open an investigation. The adult victim was hurt just before 9:30 Tuesday night in 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford. Police shared limited information via Twitter about the shooting:. This story is developing and...
WIFR
Juvenile shot in the face in Rockford; police say shooters ditched stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A minor from Rockford is recovering after he was shot in the jaw Tuesday night. Police say the 14-year-old was hit just before 7 p.m. When help arrived on scene, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. Witnesses told...
Rockford man slashed in S. Main parking lot attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday. Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side
Freeport pastor still preaching after pleading guilty to battery of parishioner
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport pastor is still preaching from the pulpit after pleading guilty to battery in a case involving a female congregant. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Antwon Funches pleaded guilty to battery on Aug. 23, as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the guilty plea, Funches, 47, was placed […]
WIFR
Police: 56-year-old shot on Sablewood in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 56-year-old woman was shot on Rockford’s northwest side Tuesday night. Just before 9:30 Tuesday night, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sablewood Dr. in Rockford for reports of shots fired. Police say the woman was sitting outside of a residence when a...
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford’s Sablewood Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Police were called to Sablewood Drive a little before 9 p.m. and said the 56-year-old victim had been sitting outside her home when a dark-colored van drove by and the occupants shot towards her house. She was hit […]
Rockford man faces grooming charges for inappropriate texts with 11 year old
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marc Davis, 45, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old through a texting app. According to police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit was notified of the inappropriate contact on Monday, August 1st and began an investigation into Davis’ behavior. Police said the victim and […]
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Police Arrest A Man For Exposing Himself.
WIFR
Murder investigation underway after fatal shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a fatal shooting as a murder on Wednesday. Around 7 p.m., Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of Haskell Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering...
MyStateline.com
Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
