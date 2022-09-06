ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 On Your Side: 100K+ people search Nevada State Treasurer's site for unclaimed property in 1 week

By Heather Mills
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks ago 8 News Now introduced you to a woman who found $7,000 of her own money, sitting in the state’s unclaimed property fund.

After the initial story aired the Nevada State Treasury Department sent out even more cash.

“As of today we have more than one billion dollars’ worth of money for Nevadans,” Zach Conine, the Nevada State Treasurer told 8 News Now’s, Heather Mills in August.

Since then the figure is slightly lower as there were more than 100,000 searches online in just a week.

As many as 5,900 people had a nice surprise waiting for them.

Stacey Miller Eisenberg told 8 News Now what it was like when she found her money.

“Honestly, I was in shock,” she said.

The State of Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division holds on to money that somehow got lost along the way. Whether a misspelling, wrong address, or a forgotten safety deposit box.

In just one week, the state distributed more than $5.5 million, but there’s still more where that came from.

Conine advises the public to search for anyone they may know.

“It’s a great thing to say, by the by thanks for picking up my newspaper. I found a couple of thousand dollars for you,” he added.

Those interested in searching for unclaimed property can click here .

Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division has material possessions as well as things left in safety deposit boxes. Those go up for auction every year and the money made is then added to the person’s account to collect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

