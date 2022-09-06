ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Paul II, Memorial Day to meet in WSAV CW Game of the Week

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a cross-border, independent school matchup on the WSAV-CW Game of the Week on Friday!

The Memorial Day Matadors will host the John Paul II Golden Warriors in Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the CW channel. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play for the game, while Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will join on color commentary.

The Golden Warriors are coming off a 46-25 win over the St. Andrew’s Lions in Hardeeville, South Carolina. Senior Jackson Ogden had 224 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in the win to move John Paul II to 1-1 overall.

Memorial Day also enters this game at 1-1 after having the last week off. They defeated Palmetto Christian, 7-0, in Week 1 before losing to Fullington Academy 41-13 in Week 2.

These two teams played each other for the first time last season, with John Paul II winning 40-6.

