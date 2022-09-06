Steven Lee Brown, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Hands of Hope. Steven was born December 5, 1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert K Brown and Shirley Faye Gneiting. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he attended Hawthorne Elementary and O.E. Bell Junior High. He graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Idaho State University, and earned his Masters degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the United States Army from 1975-1977. On June 5, 1992, he married Marianita "Mary Ann" Bravo in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Steven and Marianita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family and Steven worked as a social worker He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with his family. Steven is survived by his loving wife, Marianita Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Rachel Ann (Demarcus) Garza-Mitchell of Pearland, TX, son, Devin Alexander (Emily) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Analicia Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Korbin Klein of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Deandre and Makayla Mitchell of Pearland, TX; granddaughters Bellami and Bethani Klein of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mike (Chris) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Pam (Dave) Crane of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Richard (Rich) Arthur (Teresa) Brown, sister, Tina (Lanny) Keeling, and sister, Tana (Ross) Kellogg. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 12/5/1955 - 9/7/2022Lee Brown.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO