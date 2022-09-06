Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 3
First look at storylines for Week 3 football games.
Bird, Nikolas
Nikolas "Nik" Todd Bird, 23, of Idaho Falls, was shot and killed Saturday, September 3rd in Idaho Falls. He was born October 18, 1998, in Rexburg, Idaho to Todd Bird and Tara Withers. He attended schools in Madison County, including Madison High School. He loved motorcycles and cars. He was the founder of Castaways Car Club. He loved fishing especially with his grandparents. He loved his dog, "Hercules", who misses him greatly. He enjoyed going camping in Kilgore with his Grandpa and Grandma Bird. He worked construction doing concrete for Idaho Falls Concrete Pumping. He is survived by his parents, Todd (Shela) Bird of Rexburg, Idaho, and Tara Withers of Boise, Idaho. His is also survived by his brothers, K.C. Searle of Soda Springs, Idaho and Donivan Orr of St. Anthony, Idaho, as well as his grandpa, Ralph Withers, of Rexburg, Idaho. He was preceded in death by a brother Kyler Ralph Withers, and his grandparents, Merlin and LolaMae Bird and Konra Withers. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th at 1865 Salem Pines, Rexburg, ID 83440. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Nikolas 10/18/1998 - 9/3/2022Todd Bird.
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Crashes on I-84 have been cleared
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The numerous crashes on eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Meridian have been cleared.
Brown, Steven
Steven Lee Brown, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Hands of Hope. Steven was born December 5, 1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert K Brown and Shirley Faye Gneiting. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he attended Hawthorne Elementary and O.E. Bell Junior High. He graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Idaho State University, and earned his Masters degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the United States Army from 1975-1977. On June 5, 1992, he married Marianita "Mary Ann" Bravo in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Steven and Marianita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family and Steven worked as a social worker He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with his family. Steven is survived by his loving wife, Marianita Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Rachel Ann (Demarcus) Garza-Mitchell of Pearland, TX, son, Devin Alexander (Emily) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Analicia Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Korbin Klein of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Deandre and Makayla Mitchell of Pearland, TX; granddaughters Bellami and Bethani Klein of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mike (Chris) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Pam (Dave) Crane of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Richard (Rich) Arthur (Teresa) Brown, sister, Tina (Lanny) Keeling, and sister, Tana (Ross) Kellogg. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 12/5/1955 - 9/7/2022Lee Brown.
Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest is responding to criticism of its scheduled children's drag show happening this weekend. On Wednesday, Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the event, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to our sponsorship...
Ballots are in for Boise School Board of Trustees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — District officials are counting the ballots for the 2022 Boise School Board Trustee election. A total of 13 candidates are running for five out of the seven seats for the school board. There are four different races of varying terms because of mid-term resignations following...
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
I-84 eastbound Franklin exit to open Wednesday morning
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department will reopen the eastbound exit 29 off-ramp at Franklin. ITD says the reopening is ahead of schedule, however, the westbound on-ramp will be closed until later in September. Road crews are also reminding drivers that westbound I-84 will have lane closures...
Ustick Dental Office hosting free day of dentistry
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ustick Dental Office, sponsors and volunteers will provide free extractions and cleanings on Friday, Nov. 4 in Boise. Starting at 8 a.m., Dr. Rigby and his volunteers will treat pre-scheduled and walk-in appointments until 4 p.m.
Boise Pride says it's postponing children's drag show due to increased safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest says it's postponing its drag show featuring children due to increased safety concerns. Pride organizers say the decision was "very difficult." "While the vast majority of our sponsors and supporters have voiced their support for the Boise Pride Festival and the Drag...
Fire forces evacuations in Sawtooth Forest
BOISE — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff's deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in the Sawtooth National Forest during the holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire on Aug, 14, but Sunday's hot, dry weather and...
Nampa murder victim identified by police
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Additional details about a Nampa murder earlier this month have been released. On Tuesday, officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Joe Flores of Caldwell who died in a parking lot at a business on Cassia Street Sept. 1. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related but the victim was not directly involved in the altercation.
Two people seriously injured, several pets die in Boise apartment complex fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Serious injuries have been reported in a Boise apartment complex fire. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Colorado Avenue near Boise State earlier Wednesday damaging many apartment units. Several pets were rescued but many died in the fire, Boise Fire said on Twitter.
Four Corners Fire grows to 13,000 acres
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Four Corners Fire burning 6 miles west of Lake Cascade has grown to 13,645 acres. Fire operations were completed on the eastern flank to protect properties along West Mountain Road. Mop up operations are ongoing. Steep, rugged terrain, deep duff, and thick brush create...
West Valley Humane Society's Pet of the Week: Hoss!
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — That's a good, big boy!. Hoss is a male, 7-year-old, Saint Bernard blend. He is 144 pounds. This is the fourth time Hoss has been at the shelter. He was previously surrendered due to being too big for an apartment and now for moving and being unable to take him. He is such a sweet boy! He really needs a breed-savvy home to lavish him in love for his retirement years.
Human West Nile virus detected in Canyon County resident
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Nile virus has reached Canyon County. Southwest District Health said on Thursday that the virus has been confirmed in a resident -- the first such human case of the year in the district. West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness that is...
