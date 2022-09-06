Read full article on original website
Wausau has new liaison officer for homelessness
Wausau has appointed a new officer to work with the unhoused population and connect them with services and resources available in the city. Tracy Rieger, former director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities in Wausau, assumed the responsibilities of community outreach specialist on Sept. 1. “I am so thrilled...
School bus driver shortage leads to cancelation of bus routes in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not even a week into the school year, the shortage of school bus drivers continues to be a major concern. The company in charge of buses in the Wausau School District is having to cancel routes because of the shortage. The Wausau School District said the...
Wausau Water Works faces staffing shortages ahead of new facility opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Water Works is getting ready to open a new water treatment facility. However, they’re in desperate need of staff. Public Works Director Eric Lindman told me not having enough staff leads to staff burnout which could impact their safety by being less attentive on the job.
Marine veteran from Rib Lake remembers two names at Vietnam Memorial
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight is in the books. The mission is to fly veterans to the war memorials that stand in their honor. While visiting the Vietnam Memorial, that’s where NewsChannel 7 met Jim Packenham-- a Vietnam Marine veteran who spent his moments there remembering two names.
City of Tomahawk approved animal nuisance hunt beginning on Sept. 17
TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The Tomahawk CommonCouncil recently approved a nuisance hunt for deer and bear starting at the beginning of bow season. The Common Council of the City of Tomahawk designated rural sections of town, within the city limits, as an animal nuisance area. The city has received numerous complaints...
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
New hire at UWSP completes compliment of sworn officers
The police department at UW-Stevens Point has sworn in a new officer---and with it, the department is fully staffed.
Wausau group pushes for taxpayer-funded downtown revitalization project through ad campaign
The Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership has launched an ad campaign to push residents toward supporting a controversial $44 million downtown redevelopment project, one that will likely rely on millions in taxpayer-based incentives. But some city leaders say they’re deeply concerned about the lack of public-facing information that has been released...
Tomahawk man is king of his castle
Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Wausau area obituaries September 2, 2022
Neena J. Pacholke, 27, Wausau passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1995, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of Aaron and Laurie (Klade) Pacholke, Tampa, Florida. Neena was a beautiful young woman with an infectious smile and contagious laugh who always places others before herself. She...
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists
HAZELHURST, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were traveling on Highway 51 in Hazelhurst on Mondy afternoon, you may have seen some people sitting just off the highway. Whitman’s Bar hosted their annual get-together of waving at the passing cars. The event marks the unofficial end of summer. For 52...
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
Shopko Optical completes acquisition in Merrill
Shopko Optical of Green Bay announced its acquisition of Rezin Optical, LLC, located at 728 E. Second St. Merrill, effective Aug. 22, 2022. Shopko Optical in Merrill opened with Dr. Roger S. Lamoreux and certified optician Craig Rezin continuing to provide comprehensive eye care services to their patients in the Merrill community.
