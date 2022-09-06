ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Traffic, weather affect Labor Day Weekend travel plans

By Rich Coppola
 3 days ago

CONN. (WTNH) — For many, Labor Day marks the last car trip of the summer.

Connecticut State Police conducted roving DUI patrols starting at midnight on Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday night. During Labor Day Weekend last year, there were just under 6300 hundred calls for service a little less than 5,000 this year as of Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, there were 27 DUI arrests compared to 41 last year. Also, 300 speeding Tickets were handed out this weekend compared to the 515 last year. Motor vehicle accidents as of Monday morning were 275, down from 406 last year.

News 8 caught up with out-of-state travelers visiting loved ones in Connecticut to see how drivers were fairing on the roads over the holiday weekend.

“Typically, just keeping a safe distance looking a few seconds ahead and making sure that when the brakes come on I’m far enough ahead that I’m not jamming on my own brakes and causing someone to slam me from behind,” said Steve Endratt of Washington D.C.

He also said he got on the road a little earlier than he planned because of the forecast, which calls for rain overnight and tomorrow and a period of heavy rain.

“The trip up here was pretty easy going. Not much traffic. So far what I ran into is a bunch of traffic on 95. Been stop and go, but for the most part, I’m making good timing,” said Skyler McKeithen Mississippi.

