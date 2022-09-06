ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments

stephanie
3d ago

I felt a sense of doom when I heard they arrested somebody for her disappearance, but didn't find her. That poor lady, kidnapped for doing nothing more than going for a run, for living her life. Now the lives of her family are changed forever. That little SOB, he deserves to be in the darkest, more dangerous part of the prison! What is WRONG with people??

karey
3d ago

I get so angry anymore with the number of women and children killed by men. It’s like they are trash, their lives do not matter. And our society excepts it as a cost of doing business. I know women kill but the scales are way out of balance.

NBC News

Body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher identified

A body found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were...
TODAY.com

Body found during search for missing Memphis jogger identified as Eliza Fletcher, police say

A body discovered during the investigation into the disappearance of jogger Eliza Fletcher has been identified as the 34-year-old mother of two, Memphis police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Fletcher after she was abducted while on a run early Friday morning, and previously charged Cleotha Abston, 38 with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance.
WREG

Man charged after woman, baby kidnapped outside Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after a woman and her 1-year-old son were kidnapped outside Target on US Highway 64. Memphis Police said on August 31, a woman was putting groceries into her vehicle while her child was sitting in the shopping cart when two armed men approached. The victims were forced into […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
The US Sun

Man arrested over kidnapping of heiress Eliza Fletcher served 20 years for shockingly similar abduction of lawyer

THE man charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher was previously imprisoned for a similar attack, The US Sun can reveal. Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering after the millionaire heiress was abducted while out on a run, Memphis police said on Sunday.
WREG

‘I’m not living.’ Frayser man searching for husband’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for three things: answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband in January of 2019. The man shares what happened, and we’ll share a key piece of evidence that could help police in their investigation. Robert Wilkins-Wiley is on a mission to get answers. “I’m […]
WREG

Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
