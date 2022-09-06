A body discovered during the investigation into the disappearance of jogger Eliza Fletcher has been identified as the 34-year-old mother of two, Memphis police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Fletcher after she was abducted while on a run early Friday morning, and previously charged Cleotha Abston, 38 with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance.

