ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dennis Allen non-committal as to Marcus Maye’s status for Saints season-opener, optimistic about Trevor Penning

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXxR6_0hjK6Sk600

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — When opening up Monday’s press conference, first-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen was admittedly excited about the season-opener in Atlanta.

However one of the first questions Allen faced regarded the status of safety Marcus Maye against the Falcons on Sunday. Maye, who is already facing DUI charges while under contract with the Jets in 2021, is now accused of pointing gun at car containing teenage girls during an alleged road-rage incident last week.

Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan

“We are getting into a bunch of hypotheticals,” explained Allen. “We’ll have all the healthy bodies that we have ready to go, and then we will make that decision as we continue throughout the week.”

Maye’s attorney released a statement immediately following the incident in which he stated: “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

Coach Allen was optimistic about Trevor Penning’s prognosis following surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe , and that the rookie first-round offensive tackle for Northern Iowa was placed on injured reserve, but may be back before season’s end.

“There’s some hope that he will be back at some point and certainly he’s gonna work extremely hard to get back out here,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later, but we’ll just have to see.”

FNF Lone Wolf Renovations Offensive Lineman of the Week: Riverside’s Alex Ross

In regard to the status of Michael Thomas, Allen said mid-August the All-Pro wide receiver, who missed all of last season due to a left ankle injury and out most of the preseason due to a hamstring issue, would be ready Week 1 by saying “When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and we’re excited about that.”

Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu also spoke to media on the day, as seen in the WGNO Sports media players below:

Kickoff for Saints-Falcons is set for noon, Sunday, Sept. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Guarded optimism for Can’t Guard Mike? Thomas hopes to play Sunday at Atlanta: click here for 6 pm WGNO Sports report and full Michael Thomas interview

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury hopes to play Sunday as the Saints open the 2022 season at Atlanta. Thomas was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Here’s our WGNO Sports 6 pm report. Here’s Thomas’ full interview after practice. The Saints are five and a […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Big Game Bound: NFL season kicks off with marquee Bills-Rams showdown

INDIANAPOLIS – The wait is finally over for football fans! The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles. For the second straight year, the new season begins where the last one ended. The reigning world champion Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, the site of last year’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiger, GA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
Local
Georgia Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#College Football#American Football
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ed Orgeron’s hilarious reaction to his $17.1 million LSU Tigers buyout

The LSU Tigers decided this offseason to let head football coach, Ed Orgeron, go. It was not without cost though, as they owed him over $17 million on his contract. Orgeron recently spoke to the public regarding his firing and the school’s decision to move on. Coach O a legend 😂🤣 After hearing he got […] The post Ed Orgeron’s hilarious reaction to his $17.1 million LSU Tigers buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy