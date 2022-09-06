ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Main suspect in downtown SLC shooting identified, but remains at large

By Spencer Burt
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a second person who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, but they say the alleged shooter may have fled the state.

Salt Lake City Police announced Monday that they had arrested 21-year-old Joshua Riak in connection with the death of 41-year-old Deliford Knight . Deng Buk, 22, was arrested Sunday .

While police say Riak and Buk were involved in a fight with Knight that resulted in him being shot and killed, neither of them pulled the trigger.

SLCPD said 18-year-old Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug is believed to be the one who shot and killed Knight.

18-year-old Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug

Investigators believe Kug may have left Utah, but they do not know where or how he may have traveled.

Anyone with information about Kug's location is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Knight and his friends had been traveling to different conventions and "engaged in betting matches to defraud people out of money" and were doing so at SneakerCon on Saturday.

The organizers of SneakerCon said the scheme used was "3-shell Monte." They claimed Knight did not attend the actual convention, however.

The fight between Knight and the three suspects began when one of the suspects allegedly lost money to Knight. Police say Kug, Buk and Riak followed him out of the Salt Palace and onto West Temple, where they assaulted him and tried to get the money back.

Police say Kug then pulled out a gun and shot Knight in the middle of the street, and Knight later died at the hospital.

Kug and one other suspect (not specified) allegedly took Knight's cell phone and cash out of his pockets after he was shot. All three then fled the area.

Both Buk and Riak are facing charges of murder and aggravated robbery. SLCPD said the two "aided and abetted" Kug in Knight's death.

According to Utah law , a suspect can be charged with murder despite not committing the act itself — if that individual "is engaged in the commission, attempted commission, or immediate flight from the commission or attempted commission of" certain crimes, including robbery, and someone is killed in the process.

