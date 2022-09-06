ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bo Bichette cranks 3 HRs, Blue Jays sweep O’s in DH

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaBwZ_0hjK6Byz00

Bo Bichette hit three home runs and drove in five runs to propel the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-4 victory in the second game of their doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Bichette launched a three-run homer in the third inning and solo shots in both the sixth and seventh. The shortstop has 21 homers this year. In the ninth inning, he lined out to center field in his final at-bat.

Cavan Biggio also homered in the sixth inning as the Blue Jays stretched their winning streak to five games to start a crucial series between two teams contending for American League wild-card spots. Jackie Bradley Jr. provided a two-run double in the four-run sixth as one of his three hits in the game.

The Blue Jays won the opener 7-4.

In the nightcap, Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios worked into the seventh inning, when he was tagged for two runs and didn’t record an out. He was credited with six-plus innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits.

Berrios (10-5) now has at least one victory in all six months this season, beginning in April. Three relievers each worked one inning.

Baltimore starter Keegan Akin (3-2) was charged with the first two runs, but not the third, because Bichette’s three-run homer came off reliever Nick Vespi. Akin had been a regular in the 2021 rotation, but he was making his first start of 2022 in his 38th appearance.

Rougned Odor smashed his 12th home run of the season to put Baltimore on the board in the second inning.

The Orioles added two runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference and Adley Rutschman’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Rutschman, who homered in the ninth inning, ended up with three hits, giving him five hits in the doubleheader. Kyle Stowers had two hits for the Orioles, whose four homers in the twin bill were all solo blasts.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
David Peralta
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Homer
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Brewers#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy