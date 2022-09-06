ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Caratini lifts Brewers over Rox, Counsell earns win No. 600

By Pat Graham, AP Sports Writer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUzTd_0hjK69Im00

DENVER (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers to help Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth.

Caratini provided the big blow by lining a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence over the fence in right-center. It was Caratini's ninth homer of the season.

The Brewers are trying to make a late push for their fifth straight postseason appearance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Milwaukee, WI
Denver, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Justin Lawrence
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy