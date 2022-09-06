ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

Families encouraged to attend safety fair in Jane Lew this weekend

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Jane Lew Lions Club will host their 8th annual Safety Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jane Lew Park.

Photos from a previous Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair

Kids and adults will learn safety tips from various departments like the state and local police. The National Guard will have their rock climbing wall up for the kids. There will be snow cones, popcorn, face painting, bouncy houses and games. This family event is free and open to everyone.

Jane Lew Annual Arts & Crafts Festival raises funds for firefighters

“It’s really important to have resources and to know what the resources are that are available in our local communities. It’s a chance for them to come out, and learn new things and try new activities and have lots of fun, while learning about ways to stay safe in their community, in their home, in schools, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come out and have fun together, and to learn about how to be safe,” said Debby Walker, Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair Coordinator.

Safety Fair Attendees & Activities:

  • HealthNet Helicopter Tour & Talk to Crew
  • Water & Boating Safety – Army Corp of Engineers
  • Children Games – Lewis County Blueprint Community
  • Health Professionals – blood pressure checks
  • Stonewall Jackson Hospital Poison Prevention
  • Bus Safety – Lewis County Schools Bus Garage
  • Rock Climbing Wall – National Guard

  • Jane Lew Vol. Fire Department
  • Lewis Co. Sheriff’s Department
  • Lewis/Upshur Animal Shelter
  • West Virginia State Police
  • WVU Extension Services
  • Lewis County EMS
  • Jane Lew School

Magician Mark Clayton will be performing at the Safety Fair at Jane Lew Park. There will also be a free eye screening where you can find out if you should see an eye doctor.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

