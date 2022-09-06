Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
Gov. Walz highlights public safety initiatives on University of Minnesota campus
MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made a stop Wednesday morning at the University of Minnesota to highlight public safety initiatives on campus. This comes as students and families express concern about a spike in crime near campus recently. While on campus, Walz and Flanagan...
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
KARE 11 Investigates: Eight-month delay to test new rape kits
ST PAUL, Minn. — Why is it taking so long for my sexual assault kit to be tested?. That question is one victim survivors of rape are asking advocates across the state says Jude Foster with the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA). “They want answers,” Foster said. “They...
Getting kids ready for back to school
MINNEAPOLIS — Hopefully your kids have their backpacks packed, their new shoes laced up and their alarm clocks set for Tuesday morning and the start of a brand-new school year. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, many kids across the state, including the thousands of students in Minneapolis, St. Paul and...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show COVID-19 cases on a downward trend with latest, completed 7-day average sitting at 1,092 as of Aug. 30. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,153 Minnesotans have died...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
fox9.com
Walz calls for stricter punishment for shooter at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Reacting a day after the second shooting in the proximity of the Minnesota State Fair, Governor Walz is calling for a stiff penalty for anyone who uses a firearm in a crowded area, like the fair. An 18-year-old man was shot just blocks from...
Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running
Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead. Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the...
fox9.com
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
boreal.org
Essentia files unfair labor practice charge against MNA
As the intended strike date approaches, Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association. The charge has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice. MNA filed their strike notice on September 1, while announcing a strike would begin September 12.
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
Jensen ad seeks to move past abortion issue
MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Scott Jensen asserts the outcome of the Minnesota governor's race shouldn't be determined by the abortion debate in a state where women still have the legal right to choose that option. That's why the Chaska Republican devoted his first major campaign ad buy to reminding voters...
boreal.org
Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions
Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
