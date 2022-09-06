ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WJON

Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?

For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
KARE 11

Getting kids ready for back to school

MINNEAPOLIS — Hopefully your kids have their backpacks packed, their new shoes laced up and their alarm clocks set for Tuesday morning and the start of a brand-new school year. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, many kids across the state, including the thousands of students in Minneapolis, St. Paul and...
KROC News

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
KARE 11

Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running

Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead. Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the...
fox9.com

25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
boreal.org

Essentia files unfair labor practice charge against MNA

As the intended strike date approaches, Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association. The charge has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice. MNA filed their strike notice on September 1, while announcing a strike would begin September 12.
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
tcbmag.com

What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
KARE 11

Jensen ad seeks to move past abortion issue

MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Scott Jensen asserts the outcome of the Minnesota governor's race shouldn't be determined by the abortion debate in a state where women still have the legal right to choose that option. That's why the Chaska Republican devoted his first major campaign ad buy to reminding voters...
boreal.org

Minnesota fall 2022 COVID hospitalization and death predictions

Photo: FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)
KARE 11

Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
KARE 11

St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
