Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Are We In Danger Of Losing Any Commits?

2 weeks into the 2022 college football season, Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers sit at 1-1, 0-1 in conference play. After a disappointing loss in the Isle of Eire against the fake NU, we then struggled to put away North Dakota, who finished 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2021.
klkntv.com

Nebraska men’s basketball announces Big Ten schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska announced on Thursday the men’s basketball team’s Big Ten schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Big Ten slate of games will begin with a matchup against Iowa on Dec. 23 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They’ll also end their season against the Hawkeyes...
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball defeats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – No. 2 Nebraska defeated No. 17 Creighton 3-2 in front of a crowd of 15,797 fans – the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history. The previous record of 14,022 was set in 2018 during another match between Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center.
1011now.com

Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
klkntv.com

Rebecca Heckel

Rebecca is a part-time multimedia journalist and full-time college student. She is currently finishing her journalism degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her favorite stories she gets to cover are local events that raise awareness for a good cause. Originally from Springfield, Illinois, Rebecca is Midwestern to her core. Tired...
klkntv.com

Warm Friday, MUCH cooler by the weekend

We are starting to get into the time of year that high temperatures can swing wildly from one day to the next. In fact, that’s what is going to happen the over the next several days!. Temperatures on Thursday got into the lower and middle 90s. Friday, we’ll see...
klkntv.com

Enrollment across University of Nebraska falls, but some departments grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska reported Wednesday that enrollment numbers for fall 2022 have declined since last year. The decline matches projections made by the university when it approved its 2022-23 operating budget. The current enrollment number stands at 49,560, dropping 2.2% from 2021. “These numbers...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
kmyu.tv

Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
