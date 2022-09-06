Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
California Wildfire Update: Out-of-Control Mosquito Fire Forces Evacuations
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Shasta Herald
Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County
We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
mynspr.org
Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire off Hawkinsville Humbug Rd. & Humbug Creek Rd.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
The Weather Channel
Photos Of California's Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California. The fire remains only 5% contained. Photos show structures and trees incinerated as firefighters battle the blaze. A wildfire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California,...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
Hemet fire today: California firefighters battle 500-acre blaze with emergency evacuations underway after flames spread
FIREFIGHTERS were battling a brush fire in California on Monday that rapidly grew to 500 acres. The Fairview Fire erupted around 3.37pm and was burning in light to medium vegetation, according to fire officials. Evacuations were ordered for areas near Hemet Valley, South or Thornton Avenue, North of Play Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman and child rescued after early-morning crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman and child had to be rescued from a pickup after it crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning in Shasta County. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Bear Mountain Road near Tamera Way east of the City of Shasta Lake. The CHP...
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
SFGate
Facing 'dead pool' risk, California braces for painful water cuts from Colorado River
LOS ANGELES — California water districts are under growing pressure to shoulder substantial water cutbacks as the federal government pushes for urgent solutions to prevent the Colorado River's badly depleted reservoirs from reaching dangerously low levels. California has the largest water entitlement of any state on the Colorado River,...
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Comments / 0