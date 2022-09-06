ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atlantanews.net

California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County

We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County

MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
MACDOEL, CA
The Weather Channel

Photos Of California's Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California. The fire remains only 5% contained. Photos show structures and trees incinerated as firefighters battle the blaze. A wildfire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California,...
HEMET, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

