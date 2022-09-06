Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
$4B expansion project set to bring thousands of construction jobs to Beaumont, Mayor Mouton says
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont officials are excited about a $4 billion expansion project that is set to bring thousands of jobs to the area. At a Thursday Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Mayor Robin Mouton announced that the OCI Mercury Project was awarded to OCI Beaumont. Mayor Mouton is excited for the project means for the city.
kogt.com
Restaurant Reports for August
The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
9/11 21st anniversary events happening in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Here's a look at some of the events happening around Southeast Texas to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., 3520 W. Cardinal Dr. in Beaumont. A free lunch will be served and retired or active military, first...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Harley-Davidson sold to Florida company
The Beaumont Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership is now under new ownership after being acquired by Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group. Robin Troy, public relations representative with Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont, confirmed Tuesday the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. Ed Morse Automotive Group also acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Cowboy Harley-Davidson apparel store in San Antonio.
State trooper hopes brand-new, state-of-the-art arcade in Orange will keep children, teenagers out of trouble
ORANGE, Texas — A state trooper is opening a state-of-the-art arcade in Orange in hopes that it will deter children away from a life of crime while simultaneously providing them with some fun. Pamela Thomas is a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the owner of...
Three Southeast Texas teenagers in custody, one still at large after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three Southeast Texas teenagers are in custody. and police are looking for one more after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
Jefferson County extends management contract at Ford Park another 5 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners voted Tuesday morning to continue the county's contract with the company that manages Ford Park Entertainment Complex for another five years. Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the county's contract with Spectra but added a clause that will allow the county to end the...
MONEY MONDAY : Lamar University professor gives tips on which deals Southeast Texans should avoid, look for on Labor Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — While all Labor Day bargains may look like a steal, an economics expert is sharing his opinion on which deals Southeast Texans should buy into and which they should avoid. It may be hard for shoppers to know which deals are worth spending money on. John...
Houston Chronicle
Indigenous activists call on Texas schools to forfeit Port Neches-Groves football games
Indigenous leaders are now calling on Texas schools to forfeit games in protest against the Port Neches-Groves High School mascot. The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas on Wednesday announced formal letters were sent by the South Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement to each of the schools scheduled to play the high school this football season.
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
thriveswla.com
Take a Day Trip to . . . Orange, Texas
Cross the Sabine River on I-10 West from Louisiana into Texas, and in no time you’ll find Orange, a quick 30 minutes east of Lake Charles. Halfway between Lake Charles and Beaumont, it would easy to pass right by on your way to points west, but it’s definitely worth your time to make the detour and explore. Or make it a day’s destination. This charming community boasts a surprising list of exciting things to see and do, from outdoor nature excursions to arts, culture, and history. After a day of exploring, a roster of tempting restaurants will make it hard to decide where to enjoy dinner. But we know you’re up to the challenge!
Lamar University to receive $5M grant for climate change, flood resiliency research
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new federal grant from the Department of Energy awarded to Lamar University will help researchers study climate change and flood resiliency. Experts say Southeast Texas gets more rain than anywhere else in the country and many who live in the area have flooding horror stories to prove it.
Buna, Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Vehicle from Dealership
Everything is more expensive nowadays, that includes getting your vehicle serviced at any mechanic shop. Sure, that vehicle is your property that you are making monthly payments on. Yes, it's very inconvenient when it has to sit at a mechanic's shop for several days because of work that has to be done. We can all agree that paying for that bill when its all said and done really hurts the wallet. What you can't do is go to the mechanic shop, or dealership in this case, and take your vehicle without paying for the services rendered. That's what happened in this case in Jasper County.
beaumontcvb.com
Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas
When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
Orange Leader
See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week
An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
therecordlive.com
American Legion Post #49 Fish Fry
The American Legion, Post #49 located at 108 Green Ave. in Orange will be having a fish Fry lunch on Thursday, September 8th. The meal will consist of Fried Fish, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Green Beans with Pickles, Onions, Bread and Dessert for $10.00 each. If you wish to place an...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
12newsnow.com
Teen seen alive at west Houston restaurant before body found along Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange agreement creates quicker, cheaper path to Stephen F. Austin State University degree
Leaders at Lamar State College Orange and Stephen F. Austin State University have reaffirmed an agreement guaranteeing credits earned at LSCO seamlessly transfer to SFA for students wanting to complete a bachelor degree. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson and SFA Interim President Dr. Steve Westbrook met today at LSCO’s campus...
