ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Restaurant Reports for August

The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Beaumont, TX
Food & Drinks
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
MySanAntonio

Beaumont Harley-Davidson sold to Florida company

The Beaumont Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership is now under new ownership after being acquired by Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group. Robin Troy, public relations representative with Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont, confirmed Tuesday the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. Ed Morse Automotive Group also acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Cowboy Harley-Davidson apparel store in San Antonio.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Three Southeast Texas teenagers in custody, one still at large after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three Southeast Texas teenagers are in custody. and police are looking for one more after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
thriveswla.com

Take a Day Trip to . . . Orange, Texas

Cross the Sabine River on I-10 West from Louisiana into Texas, and in no time you’ll find Orange, a quick 30 minutes east of Lake Charles. Halfway between Lake Charles and Beaumont, it would easy to pass right by on your way to points west, but it’s definitely worth your time to make the detour and explore. Or make it a day’s destination. This charming community boasts a surprising list of exciting things to see and do, from outdoor nature excursions to arts, culture, and history. After a day of exploring, a roster of tempting restaurants will make it hard to decide where to enjoy dinner. But we know you’re up to the challenge!
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Hamburgers#Salad#Food Drink#Texas Roadhouse#Tx
Classic Rock 96.1

Buna, Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Vehicle from Dealership

Everything is more expensive nowadays, that includes getting your vehicle serviced at any mechanic shop. Sure, that vehicle is your property that you are making monthly payments on. Yes, it's very inconvenient when it has to sit at a mechanic's shop for several days because of work that has to be done. We can all agree that paying for that bill when its all said and done really hurts the wallet. What you can't do is go to the mechanic shop, or dealership in this case, and take your vehicle without paying for the services rendered. That's what happened in this case in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas

When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week

An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
therecordlive.com

American Legion Post #49 Fish Fry

The American Legion, Post #49 located at 108 Green Ave. in Orange will be having a fish Fry lunch on Thursday, September 8th. The meal will consist of Fried Fish, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Green Beans with Pickles, Onions, Bread and Dessert for $10.00 each. If you wish to place an...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance

TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy