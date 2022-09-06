ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

kshb.com

Wood products company investigates if machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. — An Oregon-based wood products company said they're investigating the possible failure of a water-spraying machine at its mill was what may have caused a wildfire in Northern California. In a news release, Roseburg Forest Products Co. said that the machinery from a third-party equipment manufacturer is...
WEED, CA
kshb.com

Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm

Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting. On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported. The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic...
WASHINGTON STATE
kshb.com

Dye spill leaves behind a mess on South Carolina interstate

There was a colorful mess on Interstate-85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Officials say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. "While the colors are pretty, we're pretty...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

