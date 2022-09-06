ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
WHEC TV-10

RPD searching for purse snatcher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
WHEC TV-10

CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
visitrochester.com

Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
The Rochester Beacon

Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold

The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
Community Policy