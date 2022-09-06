Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
‘Vicious cycle we must end’: Singletary addresses crime rate in Rochester
According to Singletary, many businesses in the area are forced to close early because owners feared for their customers' safety.
WHEC TV-10
Veterans Outreach Center will hold remembrance ceremony for victims of 9/11 attacks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester is holding a vigil on Friday to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks. The “Operation We Remember” ceremony will be held at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park in Highland Park, days before the 21st anniversary of 9/11. It runs from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
WHEC TV-10
Police and RG&E held active assailant training exercise near South Clinton Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were in downtown Rochester on Thursday afternoon, you may have seen what looked like an active crime scene. Don’t worry though!. It was part of a multi-agency active assailant exercise, at the RG&E offices off of South Clinton Avenue. The training exercise started at around 3 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
3 generations of teachers working in the Rochester City School District
After graduating from RCSD, Zanayia Hercules said she never expected to come back, let alone come back as a teacher.
Effort to create 5 Black-majority districts in Monroe County causing divisions
"For some reason, the Democrats have chosen not to continue to support the map," she said.
WHEC TV-10
RPD searching for purse snatcher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
13 WHAM
Rochester business owners blame trash, human waste on homeless shelter's closing
Rochester, N.Y. — Ross Thibault spends his mornings cleaning up the trash lining the front of the business he manages. "I still have the tents and the people living out here. There’s more tents during the weekends than there is during the week. There’s usually 8-10 tents out there," he said, pointing along Ormond Street.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
New York State furthers electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives
NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester pizza shop owner frustrated as State Street construction continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Road construction slows us all down. But what if it kept customers away from the place where you work?. It's a challenge plenty of merchants face this time of year, including one in downtown Rochester. Making pizzas is all Chris Staffieri has known. His family opened...
13 WHAM
Large police presence in downtown Rochester just for training
Rochester, N.Y. — Don't worry if you see a lot of first responders in the city Thursday night. Local agencies are holding a training event around 5 p.m. near South Clinton Avenue and Court Street. The area will be blocked off for several hours.
Finishing Eliza’s Run: Rochester runners to finish Memphis teacher’s last run
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher, was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week.
WHEC TV-10
CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
visitrochester.com
Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY
Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
‘Here to make a difference’: 3 RCSD graduates coming back to district as employees
“To be at the school that I graduated from and to become a teacher, it's the highest civic honor,” Davis said.
WHEC TV-10
Lee Zeldin speaks at Rochester’s Kodak Center, calls on Gov. Hochul to debate him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was at the Kodak Center on Wednesday, once again calling on democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate him. Zeldin said he wants a minimum of five televised debates throughout New York prior to the November 8 election, but said Hochul has, so far, refused to accept any of them.
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
