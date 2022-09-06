Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester pizza shop owner frustrated as State Street construction continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Road construction slows us all down. But what if it kept customers away from the place where you work?. It's a challenge plenty of merchants face this time of year, including one in downtown Rochester. Making pizzas is all Chris Staffieri has known. His family opened...
visitrochester.com
Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY
Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
WHEC TV-10
CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
13 WHAM
Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5
Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
13 WHAM
Large police presence in downtown Rochester just for training
Rochester, N.Y. — Don't worry if you see a lot of first responders in the city Thursday night. Local agencies are holding a training event around 5 p.m. near South Clinton Avenue and Court Street. The area will be blocked off for several hours.
WHEC TV-10
Eat Up Roc: Enter to win prizes when you eat and drink downtown
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Eat Up Roc highlights a variety of food and beverage businesses in the downtown Rochester area where customers who purchase from these businesses can enter the Eat Up Roc contest to win great prizes. To qualify, customers simply share a photo of what they ate or drank with Downtown Definitely.
westsidenewsny.com
West Herr for Collision Center Grand Reopening
Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined business member West Herr Automotive Group in celebrating their grand reopening celebration. Guests were able to experience the newly renovated state-of-the-art facility and enjoy a catered breakfast. Attending the event (not all pictured) were the President and CEO of West Herr New York Scott...
‘Vicious cycle we must end’: Singletary addresses crime rate in Rochester
According to Singletary, many businesses in the area are forced to close early because owners feared for their customers' safety.
Finishing Eliza’s Run: Rochester runners to finish Memphis teacher’s last run
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher, was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week.
Seneca Orchards closing its doors after 50 years
The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard's first apple trees in 1974.
rapradar.com
EP: 38 Spesh ‘7 Shots’
T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.
BBQ, beach, bars: Folks make the most of Labor Day in Rochester
She did give News 8's Christian Garzone a kiss on the neck after the interview and then asked 'Are you John Kucko?'. Needless to say, she was disappointed.
WHEC TV-10
RPD searching for purse snatcher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
chronicle-express.com
PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy
NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
WHEC TV-10
Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris
GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
WHEC TV-10
Police and RG&E held active assailant training exercise near South Clinton Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were in downtown Rochester on Thursday afternoon, you may have seen what looked like an active crime scene. Don’t worry though!. It was part of a multi-agency active assailant exercise, at the RG&E offices off of South Clinton Avenue. The training exercise started at around 3 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Wegmans and Fisher-Price present “Go Bills!” little people pack
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re just days away from the start of the NFL season. To celebrate, Fisher-Price teamed up with Wegmans for a Bills-themed little people pack. The “Go Bills!” pack features “little people” versions of quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The set costs $19.99.
