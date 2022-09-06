ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

visitrochester.com

Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
FAIRPORT, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5

Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold

The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Eat Up Roc: Enter to win prizes when you eat and drink downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Eat Up Roc highlights a variety of food and beverage businesses in the downtown Rochester area where customers who purchase from these businesses can enter the Eat Up Roc contest to win great prizes. To qualify, customers simply share a photo of what they ate or drank with Downtown Definitely.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Movie Theaters#Ticket Sales#Big Hit#Linus Business#Business Industry
westsidenewsny.com

West Herr for Collision Center Grand Reopening

Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined business member West Herr Automotive Group in celebrating their grand reopening celebration. Guests were able to experience the newly renovated state-of-the-art facility and enjoy a catered breakfast. Attending the event (not all pictured) were the President and CEO of West Herr New York Scott...
GREECE, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
rapradar.com

EP: 38 Spesh ‘7 Shots’

T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD searching for purse snatcher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy

NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris

GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wegmans and Fisher-Price present “Go Bills!” little people pack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re just days away from the start of the NFL season. To celebrate, Fisher-Price teamed up with Wegmans for a Bills-themed little people pack. The “Go Bills!” pack features “little people” versions of quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The set costs $19.99. 
ROCHESTER, NY

