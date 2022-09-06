ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Report impaired drivers to Colorado State Patrol

By Ashley Eberhardt
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol says that since their *CSP (*277) program was launched in July 1998, Colorado motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have reported thousands of “real time” suspected impaired drivers.

With Labor Day being one of the most dangerous holidays for Colorado drivers , everyone is encouraged to report any driving behavior they suspect as impairment immediately.

“Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” said CSP Chief Matthew C. Packard. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”

Just this year from January through July 31, the CSP Communication Centers have answered over 14,370 calls. And despite modern conveniences of rideshare companies, public transportation, and the ability to contact a sober driver, impaired driving remains a top causal factor for fatal and injury crashes in Colorado investigated by Colorado State Troopers.

While there are many signs that could indicate a person is driving under the influence, some of the most notable behaviors include:

  • weaving in and out of traffic
  • swerving and straddling the lane marker or center line
  • going the wrong way in traffic
  • driving without headlights at night
  • taking wide turns
  • erratic braking
  • aggressive driving/risky driving behavior
  • impeding traffic

If you see someone nodding off behind the wheel, this is another potential sign as well as an extremely dangerous situation.

If you see these behaviors, you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over and call *CSP (*277) with a description and location of the vehicle.

