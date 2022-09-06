Read full article on original website
Lorelei Carr
3d ago
make sure they all have fresh water throughout the day. I've one cat who really only comes inside for dinner then she takes off again. I know where she hangs out and its shady and somewhat cooler but its close and she knows where the water bowls are
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
sanjoseinside.com
Invasive Fruit Fly Found in San Jose, State Declares Emergency
The State of California declared emergency action Sept. 2 against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
California Wildfires Grow to 41K Acres As Temperatures Soar to New Records
Temperatures could continue to rise as Hurricane Kay simmers along the Pacific Coast.
SFGate
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers)...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
KCRA.com
Remembering when Queen Elizabeth visited Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the monarch visited the city of Sacramento but once. Part of a West Coast tour in 1983, the queen spent 10 days on the western side of the U.S. as part of her visit. That trip required more than a fair share of preparation.
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
NBC Bay Area
Livermore Residents Try to Beat the Triple-Digit Heat
Livermore was among the hottest spots in the Bay Area Thursday, topping out at 112 degrees. This week’s been a real endurance test for residents and people said they are pulling out all the stops as they race for that cooler finish line this weekend. Monty Clark was at...
kcrw.com
People of color find ‘room to breathe’ in the Inland Empire
Riverside and San Bernardino counties used to be known for their vast citrus groves and agricultural way of life. But in recent years, the Inland Empire has cultivated suburban subdivisions and massive warehouses and logistics centers. These changes have made the region a magnet for folks leaving cities like LA...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
KTVU FOX 2
Seal and dog play fetch on Santa Cruz beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A surf photographer captured an uncommon scene at a Santa Cruz beach last weekend: his dog fetching a ball with a seal. Posted by @christoq on Twitter, the dog and seal are seen bouncing through the ocean, chasing after a ball thrown by the dog's owner. As of Tuesday, the video had over 1.6 million views.
California Wildfire Update: Out-of-Control Mosquito Fire Forces Evacuations
"The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and continued to burn overnight in the vicinity of Oxbow Reservoir," Cal Fire said.
Dangerous Algal Blooms Crop up Across California Killing Thousands of Fish
Algal blooms produce toxins and use up all the oxygen in the water, poisoning and suffocating other marine life.
NBC Bay Area
Helping the Unhoused During the Heat Wave in Oakland
The heatwave is hitting the homeless population hard, with many unable or unwilling to leave their homes on the street. In Oakland, the “MACRO” teams come in, that’s the city’s Mobile Assistance Community Responders unit, that sends crews out to some of the city’s most vulnerable populations to bring potentially life-saving resources.
Angered by Time Wasted in Self-Checkout Lines, Californian Woman Sues Grocery Giant
Trolley Dash: The lawsuit in California soughttoforcegrocerystores topaypeopleforscanningtheirowngroceries. California case dropped against giant grocery store self check outsCredit: Adobe.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know
'We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.'
Most Californians now eligible for updated booster vaccines targeting omicron
The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
