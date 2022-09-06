ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless people that are everywhere,” said Albuquerque resident, Sam Lake.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit […]
TRAVEL
Bear spotted beating the heat in the East Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While temperatures continue to stay hot across the state, it’s not just humans that are trying to stay cool. Pictures taken this weekend in David Canyon in the East Mountains shows a bear out for a swim trying to beat the heat. Jack Sanders says it was quite a site. It also […]
ANIMALS
Hot and quiet, but active weekend ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the whole state, with chilly temps in the northern and western high terrain, and mild temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Today will be another quiet and hot day. The only areas that may see some showers and storms will be the San Juan […]
ENVIRONMENT
$750K in disaster relief funding headed to Grant County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an emergency declaration for Grant County because of flooding. That order will put $750,000 toward repairing roads and other property that was damaged by flooding. That includes damage along Highway 180 where a critical bridge was washed out along the highway. It was temporarily filled with rocks […]
SWAT situation damages Los Chavez home, family left with mess

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Chaves family is left with a big mess on their hands after two criminals broke into their trailer home and barricaded themselves – leading to a SWAT situation. Now they are wondering what they have to do to get authorities to fix the damage.
Record heat and dry weather continues into Thursday

Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Storms have developed over the San Juan Mountains and are drifting into the lower elevations of southwest Colorado, but are not lasting long off the higher elevations. Meanwhile, a blanket of clouds are pushing into southern New Mexico. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
Rain chances begin increasing Friday

After another warm and hazy day across New Mexico, moisture will be on the increase bringing back widespread chances for rain by the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Weak upper level moisture associated with the very outermost bands of Hurricane Kay in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Rain chances finally return again this weekend

Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fugitive wanted in Arkansas captured in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities in Eddy County say they caught a fugitive wanted in Arkansas. The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force says they tracked down 56-year-old Keith Miller Wednesday on a motorcycle near Highway 285 and the relief route in Eddy County. He’s facing charges in Arkansas for failing to register as a sex offender and […]
EDDY COUNTY, NM
Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
ELECTIONS
Hot and dry weather continues this week

Drier weather continues to move in, keeping the entire state rain-free. Record and near-record heat sticks around for the Four Corners. High pressure continues to gain strength to our northwest and continues to draw drier air into the state. This limited the chance for rain all across New Mexico today, and still brought near-record heat to the Four Corners. A few storms developed over the San Juan Mountains, but quickly dissipate once they move off the higher elevations.
ENVIRONMENT

