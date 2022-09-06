Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Visitors enjoy animals at state fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of the New Mexico State Fair kicked off on Thursday. Visitors were able to enjoy animals at the petting zoo.
Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One deserving couple is about to get the New Mexico wedding of their dreams without paying a dime. Julia Ramirez is a wedding stylist who creates custom looks for ceremonies and receptions. Jasmine Kingery is available for videography, and Lavel Nordin is offering to be the photographer all for free. With a […]
Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless people that are everywhere,” said Albuquerque resident, Sam Lake.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit […]
Bear spotted beating the heat in the East Mountains
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While temperatures continue to stay hot across the state, it’s not just humans that are trying to stay cool. Pictures taken this weekend in David Canyon in the East Mountains shows a bear out for a swim trying to beat the heat. Jack Sanders says it was quite a site. It also […]
Hot and quiet, but active weekend ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the whole state, with chilly temps in the northern and western high terrain, and mild temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Today will be another quiet and hot day. The only areas that may see some showers and storms will be the San Juan […]
$750K in disaster relief funding headed to Grant County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an emergency declaration for Grant County because of flooding. That order will put $750,000 toward repairing roads and other property that was damaged by flooding. That includes damage along Highway 180 where a critical bridge was washed out along the highway. It was temporarily filled with rocks […]
SWAT situation damages Los Chavez home, family left with mess
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Chaves family is left with a big mess on their hands after two criminals broke into their trailer home and barricaded themselves – leading to a SWAT situation. Now they are wondering what they have to do to get authorities to fix the damage.
Record heat and dry weather continues into Thursday
Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Storms have developed over the San Juan Mountains and are drifting into the lower elevations of southwest Colorado, but are not lasting long off the higher elevations. Meanwhile, a blanket of clouds are pushing into southern New Mexico. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
Rain chances begin increasing Friday
After another warm and hazy day across New Mexico, moisture will be on the increase bringing back widespread chances for rain by the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Weak upper level moisture associated with the very outermost bands of Hurricane Kay in the...
New Mexico police search for tiger, end up finding drugs, guns and cash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While executing a search warrant with the goal of locating an illegally owned tiger, New Mexico law enforcement officials came across a cache of drugs, guns, and cash. They also found an exotic animal — but not a tiger. On August 12, the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico Department of Game and […]
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leanne Gomez was the first female law enforcement pilot certified to fly helicopters in New Mexico. It was a job she says she loved until she says the work environment became so bad at state police, she was forced to file a lawsuit for discrimination and harassment. This week, the state settled for […]
Fugitive wanted in Arkansas captured in Eddy County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities in Eddy County say they caught a fugitive wanted in Arkansas. The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force says they tracked down 56-year-old Keith Miller Wednesday on a motorcycle near Highway 285 and the relief route in Eddy County. He’s facing charges in Arkansas for failing to register as a sex offender and […]
Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
Hot and dry weather continues this week
Drier weather continues to move in, keeping the entire state rain-free. Record and near-record heat sticks around for the Four Corners. High pressure continues to gain strength to our northwest and continues to draw drier air into the state. This limited the chance for rain all across New Mexico today, and still brought near-record heat to the Four Corners. A few storms developed over the San Juan Mountains, but quickly dissipate once they move off the higher elevations.
