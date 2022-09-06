Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Blu-ray Details
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become a pivotal moment for Gohan and Piccolo, with the two Z-Fighters taking the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta. Becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, the latest Shonen movie will be coming to home video and a new release date has arrived online. Here's when fans looking to rock the dragon can expect to take home the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's major comeback to the Shonen series.
New Black Adam Trailer Released
The hierarchy of power in superhero movie trailers has changed. Today, Warner Bros. released the second full trailer for Black Adam, less than two months before the film is currently scheduled to make its theatrical debut. This gives fans the best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster, which will be led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's long-awaited portrayal of the titular DC Comics antihero. Joining Johnson in the film will be multiple members of the Justice Society of America, DC's first superhero team.
Gremlins 2 Director Joe Dante Says Key & Peele Sketch is "Exactly The Way It Happened"
Fans of the horror-comedy duo Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are very familiar with the Key & Peele sketch that pokes fun at the leap in logic and tone between the two movies. While the former is more rooted in scares, the later becomes a live-action cartoon to an extent, complete with Vegetable Gremlin, Spider Gremlin, and Lady Gremlin. Speaking in a new interview, the director of the two movies Joe Dante opened up about how accurate this sketch was, admitting (with his tongue in his cheek) that the scenario shown in the sketch-comedy show is how it went down.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Released
Get ready to get wrapped up in another enigma, because the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has officially arrived. On Thursday, Netflix released the first footage from Rian Johnson's upcoming blockbuster sequel, which will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. In Glass Onion, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. The film is set to be released both in theaters and on Netflix later this year.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
Twitch Is Dropping a Beloved Feature for Viewers and Streamers
Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Brand Panel for Pulse Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Hasbro Pulse Con is right around the corner, and Hasbro just revealed that Power Rangers will be joining the festivities with a special Power Rangers Brand Panel. Power Rangers will join other brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, NERF, Fortnite, Starting Lineup, Magic The Gathering, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Avalon Hill, and the event will take place on September 30th and October 1st. The full panel schedule hasn't been revealed yet, so we're not sure which date the Power Rangers Panel will take place on, but we'll keep you posted when that information is released.
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
The Walking Dead Creator Reflects on "Unrelentingly Brutal" Big Death
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #46, in stores Wednesday. In creator Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, some characters are Made to Suffer. Wednesday's Issue #46 of the deluxe presentation, which reprints the Image Comics series in full color for the first time, continues from last month's cliffhanger ending: with Tyreese captured by Woodbury. After leaving the prison with Michonne to go on the offensive against the retreating Governor, Tyreese dies when the Woodbury leader — wielding the missing Michonne's katana — decapitates him over Rick's refusal to open the prison gates.
DC Just Revived a Dead Batman Villain in a Surprising Way
When writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez took over as the creative team on DC Comics' mainline Batman book they kicked things off with a bang, and a death. In their first issue, Batman #125, the pair seemingly killed off the longtime Batman villain The Penguin, and put the blame at the feet of none other than the Dark Knight himself. The larger plot of their series has moved on from this with Batman facing off against new villain Fail Safe, but playing out in the backup story of each issue has been a Catwoman story tied directly into Penguins demise, and now, his resurrection.
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
Lisa Simpson has her heart set on the ultimate princess transformation. After meeting some of Disney's most notorious villains, Lisa is surprised to learn being bad just might be more fun.
Disney+’s ‘Pinocchio’ Donkey Scene Is Somehow More Traumatizing The Original
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more horrifying moment in Disney cinematic history than the donkey scene in the animated 1940 Pinocchio movie. Ask any adult about this scene, and they will gladly tell you that witnessing that cartoon child’s transformation into a donkey messed them up. You would think, in that case, that when given the chance to redo—or better yet, altogether eliminate—this traumatic movie moment, Disney might dial down the horror. And yet somehow, the donkey scene in the 2022 live-action Pinocchio movie—which began streaming on Disney+ today—is even worse than the original.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Disney+: Everything Debuting on Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day is upon us! Every year, Disney+ celebrates its subscribers with an entire day of new releases and announcements, and this year's event continues the tradition. We don't know what kind of announcements Disney+ has in store, especially with D23 taking place this weekend. We do know, however, what movies, TV shows, and specials are being added to the streaming lineup for Disney+ Day, and there's a lot to look forward to.
The Disney+ Day 2022 Subscription Deal Starts Tonight
The second annual Disney+ day event takes place on September 8th, which segues into the D23 Expo 2022 event over the weekend. In other words, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal that kicks off tonight, September 7th / 8th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. After that time, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99 through September 19th.
Hellraiser: New Look at Pinhead in Hulu Reboot Released
As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.
