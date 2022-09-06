Missouri State Highway Patrol sees some crashes in counting period

COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri State Highway Patrol started its counting period Friday, and it's set to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday. So while troopers have pushed traffic safety and water safety, crashes have still taken place.

Patrol crash reports show at least 73 traffic crashes since 6 p.m. Friday.

At least three crashes have been fatal and 10 traffic crashes have taken place in Troop F.

Troopers say remembering basic safety like wearing your seat belt, not following too closely or speeding can help keep everyone safe.

One of the fatal crashes happened in Morgan County , leaving a 3 year old deceased. An arrest report shows troopers arrested Larry Lunnin on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right side of the road and two counts of failing to secure a child younger than 8 in a child restraint.

Many people have also visited the Lake of the Ozarks for the labor day weekend, and business owners say they appreciate the crowd. One business owner told ABC 17 News that business has almost been better than it was for the 2021 Labor Day weekend. Another business owner said he had his best day ever on Sunday.

Travelers will also need keep their eyes on gas prices. AAA reports fuel is 53 cents higher than in 2021.

Two travelers, Jen Jones and Matt Ousley, said they had to budget for their weekend trips.

"We budgeted for the travel, hotel prices are a little more these days. Gas prices are a little more than they were a year ago. But they're not astronomical. So we felt like we could still go away and spend some time with family and still have a great long weekend," Jones said.

"It wasn't horrible. It didn't affect where we went or what we did, but we definitely had to budget a few extra bucks knowing it was a higher gas price," Ousley said.

While business for the Lake of the Ozarks has been good, multiple crashes and a death have also taken place.

The patrol has reported six boating incidents across the state, two of which were drownings. One of the drownings was a 29-year-old Tyler Elliott from Kentucky who jumped into the Anderson Hollow Cove at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.

Patrol reports also show the man did not have on a life vest . Kyle Green with the patrol said water protection like a life vest can make a difference

"You know anytime that you're out in the water, we encourage people to be wearing life jackets just to be on the safe side. In case something were to happen, you know, where your swimming abilities are not as strong as you think, they are impaired on something, you have that device to keep you at the surface of the water," Green said.

In 2021, the patrol reported nine boating crashes, which included one death and four injuries. The agency also reported over 1,100 car crashes during the 2021 holiday counting period.

