Memphis, TN

Body found identified as abducted Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, sources say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple sources tell FOX13 a body found in South Memphis is that of Eliza Fletcher, 34.

Authorities discovered a body while searching for Fletcher, a Memphis mother and teacher who police said was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on September 2.

The deceased person was found in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South Memphis around 5 p.m.

Police have not confirmed a cause of death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSDnb_0hjJut3x00

The body was discovered within walking distance from the Longview Gardens apartments, the place where Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, was said to have been seen cleaning a GMC Terrain hours after the mother of two and teacher was abducted.

Authorities said that was the same GMC Terrain used to kidnap Fletcher in the area on Central Avenue and Zach Curlin.

Abston was arrested two days after Fletcher’s abduction on September 4 and charged with kidnapping Fletcher, though Memphis Police said that Abston refused to give them her location.

According to authorities, sandals were found near Fletcher’s water bottle and cell phone after she was abducted. DNA on those sandals matched Abston and Abston was seen wearing them the night before Fletcher’s abduction, according to police.

An arrest affidavit for Abston also claims that his cell phone was found to be in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin, where Fletcher was abducted, around the same time that the mother of two boys and St. Mary’s teacher was kidnapped.

Court records show that Abston was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping in June of 2000. He was sentenced to 24 years but was eligible for release after 85 percent of that sentence was served.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 44

Nancy
3d ago

if this is her Lord please wrap your arms around her babies during this time. Pur Evil person to do to a person and I believe there's more to the story

Reply(2)
24
Donald Allen
3d ago

Bless her heart ❤️ May she rest in peace. My heart and prayers go out to her family as I pray to God that he will help her family and friends get through this terrible time. 😥🙏 I can't even begin to imagine what this whole ordeal has been like for her worried family and friends. God needed another beautiful angel 😇

Reply
13
Scott Johnston
3d ago

The whole series of events is starting to come into play. He kidnapped her and there was a struggle. Then he did who knows what to her, killed her somehow then dumped her body in the woods near his apartment. A tragic crime.

Reply
12
 

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Police confirm body found Tuesday is Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) confirm the body found on Victor Road on Tuesday is Eliza Fletcher, officials said. Cleotha Abston now faces additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, MPD said. Authorities discovered a body while searching for Fletcher, a...
MEMPHIS, TN
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

