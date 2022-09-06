Body found identified as abducted Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple sources tell FOX13 a body found in South Memphis is that of Eliza Fletcher, 34.

Authorities discovered a body while searching for Fletcher, a Memphis mother and teacher who police said was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on September 2.

The deceased person was found in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South Memphis around 5 p.m.

Police have not confirmed a cause of death.

The body was discovered within walking distance from the Longview Gardens apartments, the place where Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, was said to have been seen cleaning a GMC Terrain hours after the mother of two and teacher was abducted.

Authorities said that was the same GMC Terrain used to kidnap Fletcher in the area on Central Avenue and Zach Curlin.

Abston was arrested two days after Fletcher’s abduction on September 4 and charged with kidnapping Fletcher, though Memphis Police said that Abston refused to give them her location.

According to authorities, sandals were found near Fletcher’s water bottle and cell phone after she was abducted. DNA on those sandals matched Abston and Abston was seen wearing them the night before Fletcher’s abduction, according to police.

An arrest affidavit for Abston also claims that his cell phone was found to be in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin, where Fletcher was abducted, around the same time that the mother of two boys and St. Mary’s teacher was kidnapped.

Court records show that Abston was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping in June of 2000. He was sentenced to 24 years but was eligible for release after 85 percent of that sentence was served.

