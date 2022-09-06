ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re in the dog days of Andrew Cuomo

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
 3 days ago

I do not love Andrew Cuomo. Were New York foreign soil, Andrew would have been its czar.

I was very close to Gov. Mario, his father. We loved each other. Did dinners together. He escorted me to the governor’s mansion — showed me its private spaces — from family kitchen to Andrew’s room.

I loved Mario and Matilda. When The Post suffered ownership problems, Gov. Mario phoned me DAILY.

Zero reasons to befriend Andrew. In a crowd he came over. Kissed my cheek. Warmth, no. Brush-off, yes. No interviews. Never called. Never returned repeat calls. Even before the nursing home scandal I felt anger toward him.

I knew his longtime live-in from years back. When first Sandra Lee met him , she came to my home. Just us alone. We talked for hours. She asked about him. I said he’s toxic . I warned her. Ask Sandra. She’ll corroborate.

I do not care what happens to Andrew. I now just put forth what maybe should be mentioned.

Andrew Cuomo was a big shift in demeanor from his father Mario Cuomo, Cindy Adams says.
AP
Interesting findings in records

Andrew Cuomo forwarded me a huge article from a Cato Institute fellow named Cathy Young. It says in part: “His resignation may be #MeToo excess not success.”

To paraphrase Young: “Questioning those ladies’ credibility is seen as reprehensible. Nobody will ever give him a free pass or call Andrew angelic. But some trivial allegations — mild banter, photo ops, arm around a waist — do not mean he did nothing wrong — but they question the possible weaponization of #MeToo.”

Groping one assistant lacked corroboration. Poring over the records, Young stated another looked to be rehired after leaving. That aide, who was running in a primary, was “incensed” over an executive order that shortened the nominating petition period. Young said, in a stream of that aide’s text messages was found this message: “I will find ways to respond . . . Life is long. And so is my memory. And so are my resources.”

In 2017, a college settled a lawsuit of a male student who claimed he was falsely accused of “nonconsensual sexual contact” by a female Cuomo aide who was then a student. According to the man, the aide “admitted as much in a recorded conversation, and had colluded with three other complainants.”

Cuomo, Young reports, told her, “Eleven cases of sexual harassment creates a press frenzy. Who will say anything other than, ‘You have to resign?’ ”

Cuomo served as governor of New York between 2014 and 2021.
AP
Another look?

I know Andrew. So am I whitewashing him? No. He very recently said he’d get back to me. He didn’t. I know his workplace was a war front . I know he believed he’s impregnable. I know he’ll say whatever he needs to say. I know he’s looking to claw back up. I know he’s not cuddly. And I know if he ends up as a movie usher I don’t care.

I’m just mentioning what maybe should be mentioned.

Could be Cuomo’s version is too self-exculpatory. But following this scholar’s intensive fact-finding, possibly fairness deserves — if nothing else — even if the schleppers’ moving van is not double parked to possibly relocate this former czar’s belongings back upstate — maybe the findings deserve another look.

Meanwhile, back to work. Vacation is when you get away from being cooped up in a tiny apartment with the spouse, kids, maybe in laws, maybe permanently unemployed brother and you can instead spend two weeks with them cooped up in a tiny motel room — especially when it rains.

Only not in New York, kids, only not in New York.

Comments / 19

Gene CoTe
3d ago

Isn't there a way to close this book, and never to be opened again,. Getting so sick of hearing the Cuomo name, Much less, Seeing photos, Wish he'd just fade away, Along with his brother too...

Reply(4)
16
Dementia Joe Biden
2d ago

Thousands of senior citizens died because Andrew Cuomo sent COVID positive patients into the nursing homes. Cuomo must be held responsible for these thousands that died because of his poor judgement.

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

We are in trouble since they framed him for bs, to remove him from the office because someone did not want him thereThe greatest governed everNow. be happy with all the chaos we go through

Reply
4
