We’re in the dog days of Andrew Cuomo

I do not love Andrew Cuomo. Were New York foreign soil, Andrew would have been its czar.

I was very close to Gov. Mario, his father. We loved each other. Did dinners together. He escorted me to the governor’s mansion — showed me its private spaces — from family kitchen to Andrew’s room.

I loved Mario and Matilda. When The Post suffered ownership problems, Gov. Mario phoned me DAILY.

Zero reasons to befriend Andrew. In a crowd he came over. Kissed my cheek. Warmth, no. Brush-off, yes. No interviews. Never called. Never returned repeat calls. Even before the nursing home scandal I felt anger toward him.

I knew his longtime live-in from years back. When first Sandra Lee met him , she came to my home. Just us alone. We talked for hours. She asked about him. I said he’s toxic . I warned her. Ask Sandra. She’ll corroborate.

I do not care what happens to Andrew. I now just put forth what maybe should be mentioned.

Andrew Cuomo was a big shift in demeanor from his father Mario Cuomo, Cindy Adams says. AP

Andrew Cuomo forwarded me a huge article from a Cato Institute fellow named Cathy Young. It says in part: “His resignation may be #MeToo excess not success.”

To paraphrase Young: “Questioning those ladies’ credibility is seen as reprehensible. Nobody will ever give him a free pass or call Andrew angelic. But some trivial allegations — mild banter, photo ops, arm around a waist — do not mean he did nothing wrong — but they question the possible weaponization of #MeToo.”

Groping one assistant lacked corroboration. Poring over the records, Young stated another looked to be rehired after leaving. That aide, who was running in a primary, was “incensed” over an executive order that shortened the nominating petition period. Young said, in a stream of that aide’s text messages was found this message: “I will find ways to respond . . . Life is long. And so is my memory. And so are my resources.”

In 2017, a college settled a lawsuit of a male student who claimed he was falsely accused of “nonconsensual sexual contact” by a female Cuomo aide who was then a student. According to the man, the aide “admitted as much in a recorded conversation, and had colluded with three other complainants.”

Cuomo, Young reports, told her, “Eleven cases of sexual harassment creates a press frenzy. Who will say anything other than, ‘You have to resign?’ ”

Cuomo served as governor of New York between 2014 and 2021. AP

I know Andrew. So am I whitewashing him? No. He very recently said he’d get back to me. He didn’t. I know his workplace was a war front . I know he believed he’s impregnable. I know he’ll say whatever he needs to say. I know he’s looking to claw back up. I know he’s not cuddly. And I know if he ends up as a movie usher I don’t care.

I’m just mentioning what maybe should be mentioned.

Could be Cuomo’s version is too self-exculpatory. But following this scholar’s intensive fact-finding, possibly fairness deserves — if nothing else — even if the schleppers’ moving van is not double parked to possibly relocate this former czar’s belongings back upstate — maybe the findings deserve another look.

Meanwhile, back to work. Vacation is when you get away from being cooped up in a tiny apartment with the spouse, kids, maybe in laws, maybe permanently unemployed brother and you can instead spend two weeks with them cooped up in a tiny motel room — especially when it rains.

Only not in New York, kids, only not in New York.