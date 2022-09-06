ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Chris Stapleton Perform The Josh Turner Hit “Your Man” Back In 2013: “This Song Bought Me A House”

By McKenzie Campbell
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jF1xY_0hjJuMNK00

It’s already been established that Chris Stapleton can sing anything, right?

So, when I saw this video of Stapleton singing the Josh Turner classic “Your Man,” a song that he wrote alongside Chris DuBois and Jace Everett, I knew I was in for a treat.

Keep in mind that this performance was a whole 2 years before Traveller released in 2015, so Stapleton was most likely not well-known to your general country music listener.

Of course, he was a pretty well-known songwriter and wrote and co-wrote so many hits before venturing out on his own as a singer, including another Josh Turner hit, “Another Try,” which was recorded as a duet alongside Trisha Yearwood.

But after a short and sweet introduction from the Bing Lounge back in 2013, Stapleton readies his guitar, and freaking kills it.

I mean, imagine the average country fan’s surprise at hearing that voice.

Now, one the first things that I noticed about this cover is that since it is completely acoustic, just Stapleton and his guitar, the song feels more upbeat and peppy, rather than the sensual groove that has made so many people swoon.

Also, while Turner’s voice is smooth like butter, Stapleton’s voice has this grit and gruffness that really shines on this song. And each time he gets to the chorus, that grit is upped and upped until the growl that comes from Stapleton makes everyone in the video stop what they’re doing and look up.

I am absolutely no exception.

I had this video playing in the background while I was scrolling on Twitter or YouTube or something. All I know is that I was on a different tab, so when that last growl boomed out, I frantically clicked around until I found the right tab with the right video.

And then I promptly re-watched those few minutes over and over and, oh yeah… over again.

I gotta be honest, I adore Josh Turner’s version, and I can appreciate a smooth voice, but I’m a gravel girl through and through, so this Chris Stapleton version is something that just checks all my boxes.

Admittedly, I might prefer even more than the original.

Believe it or not, “Your Man” was Chris’ first career #1 single:

“This next song I wrote on Valentine’s Day, I was working on Valentine’s Day so I figured I’d write something nice and sweet.

It wound up bein’ my first #1 song… it bought me a house.”

Josh’s studio version:

Comments / 5

Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jace Everett
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Chris Stapleton
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith On Never Smoking Weed With Willie Nelson Again: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Your Man#House#The Bing Lounge
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

187K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy