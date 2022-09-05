ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Christian star Khaleel Pratt commits to an SEC program

By Will Cheney, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

Monday was a very special holiday for one local baseball star.

Augusta Christian 2024 outfielder Khaleel Pratt announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky early Monday evening.

A two-sport athlete, Pratt helped lead the Lions to a SCISA 3A state basketball championship as a sophomore.

That versatility translated to the baseball diamond, as the switch-hitter showed out at prospect camps this summer. His bat-to-ball skills make him one of the more intriguing position player prospects in the area.

He also owns an upper-80s fastball on the mound, which is continuing to improve and adds to his value at the next level. With other top prospects in house like Virginia Tech commit Luca Perriello , this Lions program will be one to watch over the next several recruiting cycles.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Christian star Khaleel Pratt commits to an SEC program

Aiken Standard

City Am has record field, play begins this weekend

Jim McNair, Jr. and his team had a vision for the future of the City of Aiken Amateur Championship, making the golf tournament more of a statewide championship. They put that plan into action in 2020, attracting a record field of 115 players and producing a fitting champion in Barnwell's David Lott.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was big news when the Army moved its Cyber Command to Augusta. But, how much do we really know about its mission at Fort Gordon?. Lieutenant General Maria Barrett is the commanding general of the Cyber Command Center and talks about their roles in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
EVANS, GA
wgac.com

Gang Member and Co-Defendant from North Augusta Plead Guilty in Meth Case

A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
AUGUSTA, GA
