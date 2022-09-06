Read full article on original website
Related
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
survivornet.com
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
beefmagazine.com
Hereford genetics sustain through the dry season
Summer droughts. Limited resources. Only the most resilient cattle make it through such harsh challenges. Roy Lee Criswell of Pep, New Mexico trusts Hereford-cross cattle to do it best. "These Hereford Bulls on these black cows, getting that F1 cross, is putting more feed efficiency along with more hybrid vigor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beefmagazine.com
Proper pasture management can minimize impacts of drought
During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, say careful management...
beefmagazine.com
Researchers use microorganisms to counter bovine respiratory disease
The little things living in a calf's nose could be key to combating bovine respiratory disease, the single most costly illness affecting the beef industry. Jiangchao Zhao, associate professor of animal science at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, uses next-generation sequencing to identify the microorganisms populating the bovine nasal cavities, known as the respiratory microbiome. He has correlated those results with the presence or absence of bovine respiratory disease, also known as BRD, in calves to discover which microbiota benefit the animal's health and which ones impair it.
Comments / 0