Bullhead City, AZ

Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼

KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
KINGMAN, AZ
Bullhead City power service update

BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 households within Bullhead City are still without power. Fox creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road, and Laredo Village are expected to have electric service restored later today. Some streets within the Palo Verde Meadows neighborhood, and some streets north of Ramar Road are without power.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
MEC opens application for annual Washington Youth Tour

BULLHEAD CITY– Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) is proud to announce our continuing sponsorship of the annual Washington Youth Tour. The year 2022 marked the return of the trip since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a statewide cancellation for the 2020 and 2021 Youth Tours. Applications will be accepted for the 2023 Washington Youth Tour as the trip is expected to take place.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Bullhead City electric, water update￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
New Bullhead City cooling center location, more residents’ power restored

BULLHEAD CITY – By 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, another 6,300 members’ power had been restored – down from the previous report at 2:00 pm on Sept. 5. Sunday’s devastating storm left more than 36,000 residents (82% of members) without power for 20 hours or more. On Monday afternoon, 8,000 members were without power, and now 1,700 members (5% of members) are remaining without power thanks to the crews and support teams continuing to work each day and night to restore power to members.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
League short-term ordinance provides roadmap for city

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council agreed Tuesday to use a draft ordinance on short-term rentals being produced by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a starting template for the city’s own regulation of an industry that is permitted under Arizona law. At a workshop...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
New Bullhead City campus dean brings decades of experience to help students and the community ￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College is pleased to announce the new Dean of Student and Community Engagement for the Bullhead City Campus is Gary Cooper. Mr. Cooper has an extensive background in higher education and K-12 education, and since July 2010 he has served as Director of College Readiness for Denver Public Schools.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Bullhead City asks residents to conserve water￼ ￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City is responding to reports of a water outage in various neighborhoods in the city as of Monday, Sept. 5. The water service outage is related to the power outage that began last evening around 5:30 p.m. The City is asking individuals city-wide to conserve water until power is fully restored throughout the city.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
New Fed Ex facility underway￼

KINGMAN – A new facility that will serve as a parcel processing center for FedEx Ground is still under construction at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park. Company spokesman Dave Hill said the 200,000 sq. ft. facility should be completed in time for the peak shipping season he said kicks off in November.
KINGMAN, AZ
MRF to host KUSD board candidate, charter school founder￼

KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum (MRF) meeting on Wednesday, September 14, at 5:30 p.m. with Hobart Wehir, regarding the establishment of a Hillsdale College Charter School in Kingman, and Roger Cox, KUSD School Board candidate each who will be speaking and answering questions.
KINGMAN, AZ
Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
36,000 left without power

BULLHEAD CITY — What should have been the end of the summer season turned into crisis after a powerful storm left over 36,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services customers without power, some for more than 20 hours. At approximately 6:08 p.m., Sunday, a massive windstorm reportedly knocked...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Bullhead Parkway closed for repairs today

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City is advising motorists that the Bullhead Parkway will be closed in both directions from North Oatman Road to Silver Creek Road from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. today, Thursday, September 8 The closure is for crews to safely and efficiently work on electrical pole repairs.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

