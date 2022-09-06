Read full article on original website
New Bullhead City cooling center location, more residents’ power restored
BULLHEAD CITY – By 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, another 6,300 members’ power had been restored – down from the previous report at 2:00 pm on Sept. 5. Sunday’s devastating storm left more than 36,000 residents (82% of members) without power for 20 hours or more. On Monday afternoon, 8,000 members were without power, and now 1,700 members (5% of members) are remaining without power thanks to the crews and support teams continuing to work each day and night to restore power to members.
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need. On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of...
Bullhead City power restoration update
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) reports to Bullhead City that the power company expects to restore service to the following neighborhoods mid-to-late day today, Tuesday, Sept. 6; Loredo Village, Fox Creek, and Laughlin Ranch. Emergency Cooling Stations are open at Sunrise Elementary School, 2645 Landon Dr, Fort...
Storm leaves Bullhead City residents without power for nearly 24 hours
Thousands are still without power in Bullhead City, Arizona. Power has been restored to Northern and Southern parts of Bullhead City as well as areas close to Silver Creek and Arriba.
Bullhead Parkway closed for repairs today
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City is advising motorists that the Bullhead Parkway will be closed in both directions from North Oatman Road to Silver Creek Road from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. today, Thursday, September 8 The closure is for crews to safely and efficiently work on electrical pole repairs.
Cooling stations set up in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Power outages in various areas of the county continue today due to electrical system damage from Sunday’s thunderstorm. Extreme heat conditions today and the following days will pose potentially serious health problems for some residents, especially the elderly and those with existing health issues, who are without working air conditioning or fans.
Over 22,000 without power in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities due to storm damage
After heavy windstorms, almost half of Bullhead City is without power. Thousands in Lake Havasu City are facing outages as well.
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
News Update: Needles, CA: More damages found from the severe thunderstorm that blew through the community during the evening last Sunday.
Needles, California: More damages have been found from the severe thunderstorm that blew through the community that occurred at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was running around community again on Monday, September 5th, 2022 checking for any...
Repairs underway but outages still present in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Residents in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City areas are dealing with power outages after a heavy windstorm caused damage in the tri-state area. Some residents in Bullhead City are still without power, but can expect power to be restored soon, city officials...
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
League short-term ordinance provides roadmap for city
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council agreed Tuesday to use a draft ordinance on short-term rentals being produced by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a starting template for the city’s own regulation of an industry that is permitted under Arizona law. At a workshop...
17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
Highway 95 paving projects underway￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Animal shelter to benefit from car sales￼
Donnie and Lauri Ward, owners of High Desert Hyundai and Doctor Drive Now in Kingman are making a very generous donation to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter. For every car sold during the month of September they will donate $50 for the animals. Lauri, a Board Director for FOMCAS...
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Severe thunderstorm blows dust hits community causing some damages and knocking power off to community.
Needles, California: A severe thunderstorm blows dust hits community causing some damages and knocking power off to community at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez just came back from the store when he heard the winds outside and...
