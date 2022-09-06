ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

David Camou
3d ago

this was the worst day and night I ever had the heat was unbelievable all my food was ruined iam a 100% disabled vet this shoud of never taking so long to restore iam on a budget now I have to worry about my next meal thank you

thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City electric, water update￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead Parkway closed for repairs today

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City is advising motorists that the Bullhead Parkway will be closed in both directions from North Oatman Road to Silver Creek Road from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. today, Thursday, September 8 The closure is for crews to safely and efficiently work on electrical pole repairs.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City power service update

BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 households within Bullhead City are still without power. Fox creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road, and Laredo Village are expected to have electric service restored later today. Some streets within the Palo Verde Meadows neighborhood, and some streets north of Ramar Road are without power.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

New Bullhead City cooling center location, more residents’ power restored

BULLHEAD CITY – By 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, another 6,300 members’ power had been restored – down from the previous report at 2:00 pm on Sept. 5. Sunday’s devastating storm left more than 36,000 residents (82% of members) without power for 20 hours or more. On Monday afternoon, 8,000 members were without power, and now 1,700 members (5% of members) are remaining without power thanks to the crews and support teams continuing to work each day and night to restore power to members.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Government
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
thestandardnewspaper.online

Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼

KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
KINGMAN, AZ
#Bhc#Electric Power#Power Outage#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Mec#Bullhead City Utilities#Sunrise Elementary School
Mohave Daily News

Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thestandardnewspaper.online

Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

BCSD cancels pre-K to 8 classes due to storm damage, emergency facility usage

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City School District is cancelling classes on Tuesday, September 6, due to after-effects from Sunday night’s fierce storm. While initial campus damage reports are primarily things such as downed trees and torn awnings, most cafeteria refrigerators and freezers were without power for extended periods of time.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Emergency Prepareness Tips Amid Rain And Hurricane Kay In The Forecast

Monsoon season and unpredictable weather is upon Lake Havasu City and around the state. Sept. 4, a powerful wind dust storm with gusts according to the National Weather Service well over 58 to 60 mph blew through Lake Havasu City causing damage to certain parts of the city. At around 5 and 5:30 p.m., there were reports by residents of the collapse and breakage of many power poles from high gusts resulting in a power outage leaving more than 2,000 houses in Lake Havasu City without power and many more in other parts of Mohave County. As of Wednesday, most power had been fully restored with only a few still without.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

County fair Sept. 15 – 18￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Admission is by the day: parking $5 (cash only); seniors over 65, veterans and first responders $5; adults $10, children ages 5 – 12, $5; under age 5, free.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

League short-term ordinance provides roadmap for city

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council agreed Tuesday to use a draft ordinance on short-term rentals being produced by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns as a starting template for the city’s own regulation of an industry that is permitted under Arizona law. At a workshop...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

