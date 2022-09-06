Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO