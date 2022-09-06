ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lock45up
3d ago

850.. just think HOW MANY PEOPLE WOULD HAVE POSSIBLE DIED AND TRUMP CALLING POLICE N FBI AGENTS NAMES...WHAT A SHAME IF U VOTED FOR THIS MORON

KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
98.3 The Snake

California Man Killed in Rollover in East Idaho

SPENCER, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man was killed in a late night rollover Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out just before 10 p.m. to mile marker 180 on I-15 for a Honda car that rolled over. The 50-year-old man from La Quinta had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked southbound travel for more than five hours. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and the Clark County Bridge and Road Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
SPENCER, ID
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

CHP makes nearly 300 DUI arrests in first 12 hours of ‘max enforcement’

DUI arrests are piling up this holiday weekend. The California Highway Patrol shared on Saturday that during the first 12 hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend they made 288 DUI arrests across the state. Numbers through Saturday haven’t been released. The increased presence of officers will continue until 11:59 p.m. on […]
Bakersfield Channel

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Prep for 9th Day of Flex Alert on Thursday

Californians are facing a ninth straight day of flex alerts on Thursday, officials said. California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Tuesday the work consumers did to reduce energy use helped avoid rotating power outages, although the agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 that warned forced blackouts were imminent. A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

Authorities name 16 charged in massive EBT fraud scheme

Authorities on Tuesday named the 16 people charged in a massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, those charged are Nicolae Petrache, 48; Dumitri Florin, 47; Stefan Marin, 46;...
NBC San Diego

16 Charged in EBT Fraud Scheme Targeting Needy California Families

Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour

HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
BANNING, CA

