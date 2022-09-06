Read full article on original website
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
KTVU FOX 2
California Highway Patrol arrests over 600 drunk drivers Labor Day weekend
SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of drivers up and down California have been arrested for driving under the influence this Labor Day weekend. California Highway Patrol said just 36 hours into the holiday weekend they arrested more than 600 people for drunk driving. The arrests are part of CHP's maximum enforcement...
California Man Killed in Rollover in East Idaho
SPENCER, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man was killed in a late night rollover Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out just before 10 p.m. to mile marker 180 on I-15 for a Honda car that rolled over. The 50-year-old man from La Quinta had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked southbound travel for more than five hours. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and the Clark County Bridge and Road Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
KGET 17
Mexico cancels Amber Alert for California siblings found safe after mother is shot dead
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Juliette and her older brother Sebastian have been found and are with their family. The California siblings, ages 2 and 6, had gone missing on Sunday night when, according to family and friends, their mother was shot and killed in Tijuana. A day later,...
Northern California sheriff's deputy accused of killing 2 arrested in Central Valley, police say
An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who is accused of shooting and killing two people has been arrested in the Central Valley.
holtvilletribune.com
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
CHP makes nearly 300 DUI arrests in first 12 hours of ‘max enforcement’
DUI arrests are piling up this holiday weekend. The California Highway Patrol shared on Saturday that during the first 12 hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend they made 288 DUI arrests across the state. Numbers through Saturday haven’t been released. The increased presence of officers will continue until 11:59 p.m. on […]
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Prep for 9th Day of Flex Alert on Thursday
Californians are facing a ninth straight day of flex alerts on Thursday, officials said. California Independent System Operator (CAISO) said Tuesday the work consumers did to reduce energy use helped avoid rotating power outages, although the agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 that warned forced blackouts were imminent. A...
theavtimes.com
Authorities name 16 charged in massive EBT fraud scheme
Authorities on Tuesday named the 16 people charged in a massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, those charged are Nicolae Petrache, 48; Dumitri Florin, 47; Stefan Marin, 46;...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
NBC San Diego
16 Charged in EBT Fraud Scheme Targeting Needy California Families
Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Sixteen Charged in Alleged Massive EBT Fraud Scheme
Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour
HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
