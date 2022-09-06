ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph man remains in jail, charged with beating daughter to death

A St. Joseph man remains in the Buchanan County jail without. bond, charged in the beating death of his six-year-old daughter. 37-year-old Dustin Beechner made a video appearance before. Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart Wednesday morning. Beechner is charged with a count of child abuse resulting in. death. St. Joseph...
Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. Two males, a 19-year-old and...
Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph

Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies located a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man very early Wednesday morning in Creek Crossing.
St. Joseph police chief to retire

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announced Thursday that his retirement will become official Friday, Sept. 30. Connally began his role as Chief of Police in the city in 2006. Prior to that, he’d spent 22 years policing in Virginia. “We appreciate Chief Connally’s...
Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant

A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
St. Joseph woman injured after pickup, SUV crash

ANDREW COUNTY —A St. Joseph woman was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Gregory T. Seifert, 52, St. Joseph, was southbound on Business Route 71 three miles north of St. Joseph. The...
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area

The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man Tuesday in connection to the apparent fentanyl overdose of a 21-year-old man. On September 9th, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was found dead...
St. Joseph man hospitalized after vehicle strikes embankment

ANDREW COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Mitsubishi passenger vehicle driven by Stewart W. Corwin, 59, St. Joseph, was westbound on U.S. 59 in St. Joseph. The driver attempted to turn...
Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves St. Joe Woman With Moderate Injuries

A Wednesday evening two-vehicle accident left a St. Joseph woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 Wednesday evening about three miles north of St. Joseph when a 2021 GMC Sierra being driven by 52-year-old St. Joseph resident Gregory T. Seifert was southbound on business 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp for southbound Interstate 29. The Patrol says his GMC hit the drivers side of a 2018 Dodge Journey being driven northbound on U.S. 59 by 29-+year-old St. Joseph resident Amber E. Ouxier.
