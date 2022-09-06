Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man remains in jail, charged with beating daughter to death
A St. Joseph man remains in the Buchanan County jail without. bond, charged in the beating death of his six-year-old daughter. 37-year-old Dustin Beechner made a video appearance before. Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart Wednesday morning. Beechner is charged with a count of child abuse resulting in. death. St. Joseph...
St. Joseph woman jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Savannah G. Martin of St. Joseph, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Martin had a previous drug...
kq2.com
Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. Two males, a 19-year-old and...
Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph
Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies located a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man very early Wednesday morning in Creek Crossing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two arrested in Atchison for suspicion of distributing pills laced with fentanyl
Two people were arrested after 130 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl were found during a search warrant at a Super 8 in Atchison, Kansas.
KCTV 5
St. Joseph police chief to retire
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announced Thursday that his retirement will become official Friday, Sept. 30. Connally began his role as Chief of Police in the city in 2006. Prior to that, he’d spent 22 years policing in Virginia. “We appreciate Chief Connally’s...
WIBW
Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Child’s Death Due in Buchanan County Court
A Saint Joseph man reportedly charged with killing his daughter will appear in court later this month. Court documents say Dustin Lee Beechner faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Records list that charge from last Friday. The court denied Beechner’s bond.
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
myqcountry.com
Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge
Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a. single-car wreck early Thursday morning. police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th. Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole. before coming to a stop. The driver...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph woman injured after pickup, SUV crash
ANDREW COUNTY —A St. Joseph woman was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Gregory T. Seifert, 52, St. Joseph, was southbound on Business Route 71 three miles north of St. Joseph. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
kttn.com
Missouri man involved in catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in the theft and sale of 39 catalytic converters to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $46,001. D’Ante Carter, 38, acted as a lookout as another man stole the catalytic converters, which contain...
Fox11online.com
Missouri man accused of killing Shawano County brothers headed to trial on federal charges
KANSAS CITY (WLUK) – Garland Nelson’s trial on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them, is set to begin Sept. 26. Nelson is charged in Missouri state court for allegedly killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019 and...
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
WIBW
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man Tuesday in connection to the apparent fentanyl overdose of a 21-year-old man. On September 9th, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was found dead...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man hospitalized after vehicle strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Mitsubishi passenger vehicle driven by Stewart W. Corwin, 59, St. Joseph, was westbound on U.S. 59 in St. Joseph. The driver attempted to turn...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves St. Joe Woman With Moderate Injuries
A Wednesday evening two-vehicle accident left a St. Joseph woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:45 Wednesday evening about three miles north of St. Joseph when a 2021 GMC Sierra being driven by 52-year-old St. Joseph resident Gregory T. Seifert was southbound on business 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp for southbound Interstate 29. The Patrol says his GMC hit the drivers side of a 2018 Dodge Journey being driven northbound on U.S. 59 by 29-+year-old St. Joseph resident Amber E. Ouxier.
Missouri Man Tells Floydada Police Chief That He Just Murdered His Wife
Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon was flagged down by a man from Missouri who said he just murdered his wife on Wednesday, September 7th. KAMC News reports that 48-year-old Keith Bass was already wanted for murder out of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The incident apparently happened just after midnight that same morning.
Comments / 0